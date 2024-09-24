In celebration of the big 5-0, the band have promised their "most spectacular and elaborate shows ever" complete with a special set list spanning all nine studio albums, from Iron Maiden to Fear Of The Dark.

To make things even more special, the band's actual 50th anniversary (28th June) will be spent performing at the iconic London Stadium, first constructed for the 2012 London Olympics and now the home of founder Steve Harris's lifelong love: West Ham FC.

In a press release, Harris said: “My love of football and my support of West Ham is no secret, and I know many of our fans around the world have shared that with me too. So we’re all very excited to be playing at the London Stadium as part of the Run for Your Lives tour."

Meanwhile, lead singer Bruce Dickinson, said “Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience.

"This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for?"

So, here's what you need to know.

When and where are Iron Maiden touring in 2025?

Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

Iron Maiden have booked five UK and Ireland tour dates in 2025, including a performance at the London – AKA Olympic, AKA West Ham – Stadium. Here's the dates and venues:

How to get Iron Maiden tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live for the Iron Maiden Fan Club at 12pm (midday) on Tuesday 24th September.

General sale goes live at 12pm (midday) on Friday 27th September.

Can you get hospitality tickets for Iron Maiden 2025

Right now you can buy hospitality tickets for Iron Maiden's shows in Birmingham, Manchester and London through official partner Seat Unique.

These packages start at £149 – which is fairly low for hospitality – and guarantee you a prime seat and VIP access to bars and food stalls.

