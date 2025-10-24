After enjoying a sold-out run at the National Theatre, Inter Alia is transferring to London's West End.

The play, written by Prima Facie playwright Suzie Miller, follows Jessica, a judge balancing work, motherhood and her social life in the wake of an earth-shattering event.

Bringing Jessica to life is Rosamund Pike, acclaimed for her roles in Gone Girl, The Wheel of Time series and Saltburn.

Having awarded Inter Alia a five-star review, you can bet that the RadioTimes.com Going Out team are very excited about this transfer – so much so that we've created the ultimate guide to getting your hands on Inter Alia tickets.

When and where can I see Inter Alia starring Rosamund Pike?

Inter Alia will be transferring to Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End, right by Charing Cross Underground station.

Performances will begin on Thursday 19th March and run until 20th June 2026. The show will play for a strictly limited run.

When do Inter Alia West End tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go on sale at midday on Friday 24th October.

How to get Inter Alia West End tickets?

The original production of Inter Alia at the National Theatre enjoyed a sold out run, so we're expecting demand to be high. To be in with the best chance of getting your hands on the tickets of your choosing, we'd recommend buying tickets as soon as possible.

If there's a specific date and seat you have in mind, we'd recommend heading online at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

How much do Inter Alia tickets cost?

Tickets will start from £25 and will vary depending on dates and which seats you choose to sit in.

