The group had previously announced dates across Asia and Oceania and have now added Europe and North America to their travels.

The This Is For World Tour is taking place just one year after their record-breaking Ready To Be World Tour, which saw them perform to 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide.

Here's how to get tickets today.

Twice will be hitting the UK for just one date:

3rd Jun 2026 – London, O2

You can also find their European tour dates in Portugal, The Netherlands, Germany, Spain and France over at Live Nation.

When do Twice UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale goes live at 10am today (Thursday 9th October). There has been no pre-sale for this so you have just one shot to see the K-Pop group live.

How to get Twice tickets today

Head over to Ticketmaster as soon as you can and get yourself in the waiting queue. Demand for this is likely to be high so we'd suggest also looking at AXS or Live Nation which might have shorter queues.

