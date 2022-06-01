How to get last minute tickets to see Tom Felton in The Gunpowder Plot

34-year-old Felton rocketed to stardom for his part in the Harry Potter franchise where he played Potter's villainous school rival, Draco Malfoy. Now, he's ready to take on an iconic role from history — digitally becoming Guy Fawkes and retelling the story of his attempt to blow up King James I and the Houses of Parliament in 1605.

Harry Potter star Tom Felton is taking on the role of Guy Fawkes in a new immersive theatre experience, The Gunpowder Plot. Our guide tells you everything you need to know, plus the latest on how to get last-minute tickets!

The show contains a compelling mix of live-action performances and digital actors, which are rendered using a mix of virtual reality, CGI and special effects. Felton heads up a digital cast of over 50 stars.

Notably, it's an immersive theatre experience, rather than a traditional play. So there will also be chances for participants to interact with the characters and scenes. If you're a fan of immersive theatre make sure to check out our guide to the all-new Peaky Blinders: The Rise immersive experience too.

Buy tickets for The Gunpowder Plot at Ticketmaster

Where and when is The Gunpowder Plot being performed?

The show is already underway, with performances set to continue until 4th September, so there's plenty of chance to see Tom Felton in this explosive immersive experience.

Perfectly setting the scene, the show will take place in the newly built theatre space, the Tower Hill Vaults. Over the course of the 90-minute show participants will wear VR headsets, and take a boat down the Thames to the Houses of Parliament, before returning to Tower Hill Vaults and witnessing the gruesome ending of Fawkes's story.

How to get tickets to The Gunpowder Plot

If you want to see The Gunpowder Plot live you can pick up tickets at Ticketmaster now, with prices starting at £40.

Buy tickets for The Gunpowder Plot at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Want more of the best West End shows? We've got a guide covering everything from Hamilton for the history buffs, Back to the Future for a dose of nostalgia and to Frozen: the West End Musical which we know will be a hit with the kids.