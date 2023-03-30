We’re just two weeks away from the iconic handicap steeplechase, where 40 horses and 40 riders take part in a bid to win upwards of £500,000.

Saddle up! This is your last chance to get tickets to this year’s Grand National.

As Britain’s most anticipated horse racing event, the Grand National’s flagship race draws in around 600 million viewers worldwide. It’s a competition where even the most unlikely horse can break away and where photo finishes are a regular occurrence.

Last year, such an event happened when 50/1 horse Noble Yeats won with jockey Sam Waley-Cohen. The year before, the race had its first ever female winner with Rachael Blackmore riding Minella Times. In short – every year it can surprise you.

The Grand National dates back to 1839 when it was first won by the horse Lottery. Back then, the horses had to jump a stone wall, cross a stretch of ploughed land and finish over two hurdles. Now, it’s a race over four miles and 2½ furlongs, with the horses having to jump 30 fences.

Notable horses over the years have included Tipperary Tim, Tiger Roll, and of course, Red Rum, the only horse to ever win three Grand Nationals.

Tickets for this year’s three-day Grand National are still available, so here’s everything you need to know about tickets – giddy up!

Buy Grand National tickets at The Jockey Club

When and where is the Grand National?

Getty Images

The Grand National takes place at Aintree racecourse in Liverpool, where it has been hosted since 1839.

The racecourse is sat opposite Aintree station, which can be easily reached via Merseyrail. You can also get there via car, or the 300, 310 and 345 buses both to and from Liverpool.

The official date for the Grand National race is Saturday 15th April, but there are two other days that make up the event you need to be aware of. Here’s what you need to know about each day.

Opening Day – 13th April 2023

The Grand National Opening Day is a great way to see top notch racing at a much more affordable price. The day consists of a festival, complete with food and drink stalls plus live entertainment, as well as seven races, including four Grade One races.

More like this

Ladies Day – 14th April 2023

Despite the name, Ladies Day is not just for women. Everyone is welcome to the Friday event, which is a much more of a social occasion, although still featuring some fantastic Grade One races. On Ladies Day, the emphasis is on fashion, as the best-dressed ladies can win big prizes with the style awards.

Grand National Day – 15th April 2023

The main event – Grand National Day features seven races running from 1:45pm. The flagship steeplechase race takes place at 5:15pm, and will air on ITV Racing.

Buy Grand National tickets at The Jockey Club

Is there a dress code for the Grand National?

There is no official dress code for the Grand National, although many people choose to whip out their best blazers and fascinators to make the event feel special.

Ladies Day, in particular, is a chance to deck yourself in bright colours and fancy frocks so you have a better chance of winning the prize for best-dressed.

However, the racecourse has a right not to admit you if they feel you’re dressed inappropriately. You should also avoid wearing team colours or sports kits.

Buy Grand National tickets at The Jockey Club

How much do Grand National 2023 tickets cost?

Tickets prices for the Grand National vary depending on which day you pick and where in the course you want to be.

On the opening day, prices start at £32 for the Festival Zone where you’ll have access to the downstairs bar and parade ring, but will have to stand for most of the day. To get seats, you’ll have to pay a minimum of £48, but this can go up to as high as £110 for the Princess Royal Gallery.

Then you get into hospitality packages which range between £225 and £655, and can include anything from afternoon teas to private balconies.

On Ladies Day, these prices increase to £47.70 for the festival zone and upwards of £66.60 for seating.

Then, on the final day, the costs go up even more to £85 for standing tickets. The seated tickets for this year are now sold out so if you’re desperate to go and don’t fancy the festival zone, you’ll have to buy a hospitality ticket starting at £405 for the McCoys Package.

However, you can also buy tickets to The Embankment which cost £42. With these, you’ll have a view of the first fences of the Grand National Course plus a big screen and access to a bar, but you won’t have any access to the main course.

How to get tickets to the Grand National

Tickets to the Grand National are on sale now at The Jockey Club.

The remaining Ladies Day and Grand National Day tickets are selling fast so you’ll need to get in quick. However, there’s still a lot left for the Opening Day, so we’d recommend booking those if you’re just looking for a taster.

Buy Grand National tickets at The Jockey Club

Advertisement

For more great sporting events, check out our guide to the best F1 experience days or the best golf gift experiences. Plus, if horses are your thing, you can take a look at the best animal experiences to try in 2023.