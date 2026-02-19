Eight real-life Gladiators have been announced as taking part in the Gladiators Live Experience this May.

The Experience – which allows GladFans to try out accurate challenges from the show – was announced at the end of last year, but now the presence of fan-favourites from the BBC series adds an extra incentive.

Apollo, Diamond, Dynamite, Fury, Giant, Hammer, Nitro and Steel will all attend the experience on select dates throughout the month to offer advice, take pictures and cheer on those who are taking part.

Fans will also have the opportunity to buy meet and greet tickets, where they can chat to their heroes up close.

Even without this, the experience includes iconic moments like the Hang Tough course, The Wall, Eliminator and Duel. You can also visit The Vault for a behind-the-scenes look and a huge Superstore where you can purchase exclusive merchandise.

Here's what you need to know.

Buy Gladiators Experience tickets

When can I meet the Gladiators at the Gladiators Experience?

Graeme Hunter

The Gladiators will be attending the experience on select dates throughout May. Here's the full list of which Gladiators you can see and when:

2 May 2026 – Diamond and Hammer

3 May 2026 – Diamond and Hammer

4 May 2026 – Diamond and Hammer

9 May 2026 – Fury and Apollo

10 May 2026 – Fury and Apollo

16 May 2026 – Diamond and Apollo

17 May 2026 – Diamond and Apollo

23 May 2026 – Dynamite and Nitro

24 May 2026 – Dynamite and Nitro

25 May 2026 – Diamond and Giant

26 May 2026 – Diamond and Giant

27 May 2026 – Fury and Giant

28 May 2026 – Fury and Giant

29 May 2026 – Dynamite and Steel

30 May 2026 – Dynamite and Steel

31 May 2026 – Dynamite and Steel

How can I meet the Gladiators at the Gladiators Experience?

Tickets for meet and greets with the Gladiators will be sold separately to the live experience tickets. These will go on sale at the official website from 10am today (Thursday 19 February).

When and where can I try the Gladiators Experience?

You can jump into the Gladiators Experience at the NEC in Birmingham, conveniently located a five minute walk from Birmingham International Railway Station.

It will be running from Saturday 2 May until Monday 31 August 2026.

How to get Gladiators Experience tickets

Tickets for the Gladiators Experience itself can be found on the official website or through Ticketmaster.

There are four kinds of tickets available: Spectator Tickets for access to The Vault, viewing areas, the food court, merchandise superstore and children’s soft play area. Adult Contender and Junior Contender Tickets for full access to the event itself. Family Contender Tickets which allow mixed groups of adults and juniors to enjoy the Junior Arena together, and VIP Tickets which include a Contender Ticket, early access with reduced-capacity play, an official Contender uniform, a participation medal and a digital photo pack.

How much do Gladiators Experience tickets cost?

Spectators tickets cost £17.50 and £22.50 for juniors and adults respectively and Contenders tickets cost £39.50 and £44.50.

