Gladiators favourites set to give real-life coaching at Birmingham Gladiators Experience this May – how to get tickets now
Apollo, Diamond, Dynamite, Fury, Giant, Hammer, Nitro and Steel will be there to offer advice, take pictures and cheer you on.
Published: Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 10:00 am
