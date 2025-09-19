The pair's debut fight took place in February, with Eubank Jr going 1-0 up on his opponent. But this November they're getting ready to settle the score once again.

If you want to be there to see history in the making, we'd suggest skipping the queue stress and getting yourself a VIP ticket with Seat Unique. Now on sale, these hospitality packages allow you to see the fight in comfort and style, with extra perks to make your day feel special.

Here's what you need to know.

Buy Eubank Jr vs Benn hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will rematch on Saturday 15th November 2025, returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Home of Tottenham Hotspur FC, you can get there via Tottenham Hale, White Hart Lane or Northumberland Park.

When do tickets go on sale for Eubank Jr vs Benn II?

Tickets are already on sale, having gone live on Thursday 18th September. Right now, there is still availability left for Seat Unique's hospitality packages.

What premium tickets and hospitality packages are on offer for Eubank Jr vs Benn II?

There are currently four tiers of Seat Unique VIP packages available for Eubank Jr vs Benn II: Premium Seat, Premium Restaurant, Private Suite and Tunnel Club.

These tickets start at £379 and go up to £2,499, with a range of premium seating and extra perks available.

Buy Eubank Jr vs Benn hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

What’s included in Seat Unique’s hospitality packages for Eubank Jr vs Benn II?

Premium Seat

If you opt for the Premium Seat, you'll get a guaranteed padded seat to watch the fight from the incredible view on West Level 2. You'll also have pre-show access to premium lounges, one food and drink voucher, and post-show access so you can extend your experience.

Premium Restaurant

With this package, you'll have access to Tottenham's own Premium Restaurant, which offers a three-course meal and post-fight snacks. You'll also be privy to inclusive beer, wine and soft drinks for four hours pre-fight and until 11:30pm, plus a premium padded seat in Block 212.

Private Suite

The Private Suite is the ultimate experience for big groups. Available for up to 21 people, your suite will look out on the ring and your premium padded seats. Meanwhile, inside, you can enjoy a three course buffet meal served pre-main fight, post-fight snacks, and inclusive beer, wine and soft drinks for four hours pre-fight and until 11.30pm.

Tunnel Club

The Tunnel Club allows you to actually step inside the action of the fight. Alongside your prime location for your seat, you'll get pre-fight access to the exclusive Tunnel Club, which houses a glass-walled restaurant and bar area, and offers a unique and exclusive view of the Players’ Tunnel.

Ad

You can also check out how to get Wimbledon 2026 tickets and AEW tickets.