Tickets are going on sale this morning and the announcement of the show closely follows the reveal of Goulding's fifth studio album, Higher than Heaven.

Ellie Goulding is set to play an exclusive London show at Koko London in 2023. Here's how you can get tickets and be there in person.

Buy Ellie Goulding tickets at Ticketmaster

The star said on Twitter this week: "Higher Than Heaven is a record to dance to, with the ones you love or just you, loving yourself, feeling as free as possible. I want to be with you all as soon as possible so I've decided to put on a special intimate show at one of my favourite live venues in London."

Best known for tracks like Starry Eyed and Love Me Like You Do, the singer songwriter has promised that the landmark Koko show will include a mix of new and old material.

Here's when, where and how to get tickets.

When is Ellie Goulding's Koko London show?

The show is set to take place at Koko London on Wednesday 8th February 2023.

Koko re-opened this year and is a fan-favourite venue on the London music scene. Goulding has played plenty of larger venues, making this a comparatively intimate gig and a prized ticket among Goulding's fans.

When are tickets on sale for Ellie Goulding's London show?

O2 and artist presales ran this Wednesday and Thursday, but the general sale starts this morning, Friday 2nd December, at 10am.

How to get tickets for Ellie Goulding's London show

If you've missed out on the presales, our best advice is to make sure you get onto the Ticketmaster site ahead of the 10am start time of the general sale.

Doing this guarantees you a place further forward in the queue and a better chance of bagging tickets as a result.

Be aware these tickets will be in huge demand and the venue has a smaller capacity than some venues Goulding has played in the past, so it's worth getting onto the site early if you want to make sure you get access to tickets.

