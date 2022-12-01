As the only festival to appear in the Discovery Channel’s Top 25 World Travel Experiences, Edinburgh Hogmanay is known across the globe for its incredible New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Are you wondering how to ring in the New Year? How about crossing one of the top 100 things to do before you die off your list, and visiting Edinburgh Hogmanay?

The event itself dates back to 1993, and the word 'Hogmanay' is the Scottish name for New Year celebrations. It has been delighting festival goers for almost 30 years, and in recent years, over 30,000 people have been making their way to Edinburgh Hogmanay to enjoy live music, funfair rides, street food and drink, and to take part in the largest rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

Edinburgh Hogmanay is set against the backdrop of the stunning Edinburgh Castle, which, as you’re probably realising, means it’s all outside! So be sure to wrap up warm and drink plenty of hot chocolate or mulled wine throughout the festival.

Speaking about the New Year’s event, City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: "Edinburgh’s Hogmanay truly remains the place to be to bring in the bells, and this year will be no exception.

"So, whether you join the magic of the Night Afore Disco Party, spend your midnight moment at the world-famous Street Party or start the year enjoying some of the scores of Scottish musical talent in Final Fling or First Footin’– I hope you enjoy being part of it."

As it’s a three day event, there are four lots of tickets to buy. Let’s find out what they are.

How to get tickets for Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022

For the three-day Edinburgh Hogmanay event, there are four different tickets. You could buy one, two, three or all four; there are no restrictions, but it’s handy to know what’s happening on different days.

The Night Afore Disco Party takes place on Friday 30th December from 6:45pm to 10pm. You’ll sing and dance your Friday night away to the sound of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images.

Concert in the Gardens is happening on New Year’s Eve from 9pm to 12:55am, and the Pet Shop Boys will be performing their greatest hits live.

The Final Fling is on Saturday 1st January and if you live in Scotland, you’ll know that 2nd January is a public holiday, so there’s no need to worry about partying too hard! Glasgow four-piece Tide Lines will be joined by Elephant Sessions and Hamish Hawk.

There’s also the opportunity to buy an LED wristband for the street party, which will take place on Princes Street on New Year’s Eve.

Is Edinburgh Hogmanay free?

Edinburgh Hogmanay is a ticketed event, and you can choose which event you’d like to go to. There’s the street party, the Night Afore Disco Party with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the Concert in the Gardens with the Pet Shop Boys, and the Final Fling with Tide Lines.

Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: when and where is the festival?

Edinburgh Hogmanay is held in Scotland’s capital city of Edinburgh.

The festival takes place on the streets of Edinburgh, and on its green spaces. Edinburgh Hogmanay is a nighttime event, with the Street Party arena, bars and attractions opening from 8pm, and entertainment running from 9pm until 12:30am.

