It’s been six years since Donny last toured in the UK and 50 years since he first touched down here to perform with his brothers, The Osmonds. Now, he’s marking that time by performing 12 shows in several major venues, including the AO Arena in Manchester and London’s Eventim Apollo.

Donny Osmond is celebrating six decades in show business with a UK-wide tour this December. The legendary singer, dancer and actor will be bringing all the glitz and glamour of his Las Vegas show to arenas across the country.

Currently, the 65-year-old has a solo residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas, where he performs classic hits such as Soldier of Love, Who, and Sacred Emotion. Guests also get treated to stories from the music industry as well as some brand new songs, and this winter he’ll be bringing all of this across the pond.

Donny Osmond’s legendary music career kicked off in the early '70s where he went from being a Utah singer to a global superstar. His first solo song was a cover of the 1958 track Sweet and Innocent, which peaked at Number 7 in the US, and in 1971 his single Puppy Love stayed at UK number one for five weeks.

By the mid '70s, the hype around the teen idol was so great that when he and his brothers came to the UK, the sheer number of fans waiting to see them collapsed a balcony at Heathrow Airport – which got the boys banned from landing there.

In the decades since, Donny has earned 33 gold records, sold over 100 million albums, and had 13 UK Top 40s. To the younger generations, he has become best known for his lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and for being the singing voice of Captain Li Shang in Disney’s Mulan.

When talking about his upcoming show, he said: "Performing in the UK has always felt like coming home and I'm thrilled to be returning for a tour at the end of this year. I'm bringing the whole cast from my new Las Vegas production that highlights six decades of entertaining.

“I can hardly wait to revisit those Osmondmania memories with everyone. The only difference is, they're going to let me land at Heathrow this time.”

Here's how you can get tickets.

In 2021, Donny recorded his 65th album Start Again, which featured 12 pop and R&B-style tracks inspired by his incredible career. This winter he’ll be bringing these tracks as well as songs from the past six decades to fans up and down the UK.

Here’s the full list of UK venues and dates:

When do Donny Osmond UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the Donny Osmond UK tour are on sale today, having gone live at 10am (Tuesday 21st February). This is for Three customers and artists, and Ticketmaster customers also have access to pre-sale on Wednesday 22nd February at 10am.

For general sale, tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 23rd February. If you don’t want to be disappointed, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

