This isn't the first time that an anime production has been brought to life at The Barbican, with the theatre staging a production of My Neighbour Totoro, as well as film exhibitions exploring anime itself.

This is an unmissable experience for long-time fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and if you're new to the series, then what could possibly be a better introduction?

The beloved series will only be in concert for one night and one night only – luckily we've rounded up everything you need to know about getting your hands on a ticket.

Buy Demon Slayer in Concert tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Demon Slayer in concert?

Here's the date and venue for the one-off show:

1st April 2025 — Barbican Hall

When do Demon Slayer in concert tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 31st January.

How to get Demon Slayer in concert tickets

As this is a one-off event, demand for tickets is likely to be higher.

With that in mind, be sure to brush up on our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, from logging on early to having your login details handy.

If you want to catch up on the show before heading to the concert, you can catch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Crunchyroll; find out more in our what is Crunchyroll explainer. Plus, check out our guide to the best anime to watch right now.