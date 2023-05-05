We were thrilled to learn the American soul singer is travelling across the pond for a European leg of his world tour, and we’re here to tell you how to snap up tickets.

Brent Faiyaz is a favourite artist on our Bedtime Tea Spotify playlist — what we like to listen to when we’re winding down after dinner, while drinking a mug of peppermint tea and lighting some incense — namely, the smooth sounds of Dead Man Walking.

The Jackie Brown singer will begin his F**k The World It’s a Wasteland tour in America before touring the UK, then heading to European cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan, and holding the final curtain call in Paris.

F**k The World It’s a Wasteland combines the titles of both of Faiyaz’s studio albums: F**k The World and Wasteland. The EP F**k The World, which preceded the album of the same name, peaked at number 20 on the Billboard Top 200.

The 2022 RIAA Gold certified album Wasteland debuted at number two on the Billboard Top 200, making it the highest-ever chart position for an independent R&B album. This second album boasts the RIAA Platinum certified singles Dead Man Walking and Gravity, as well as the RIAA Gold certified single Wasting Time.

In the middle of these two albums, Faiyaz had a huge collaboration year. 2021 saw the 27-year-old team up with the likes of Tems, Drake, Meek Mill and Tyler, the Creator. Faiyaz featured on Tyler, the Creator’s album Call Me If You Get Lost, which won a Grammy Award last year for Best Rap Album. Faiyaz himself was nominated in the 2022 AMAs and Soul Train Awards, as well as the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, too.

Faiyaz has come a long way since his SoundCloud days, and here’s how to get tickets to see the R&B artist live in the UK.

Will Brent Faiyaz come to the UK?

Correct us if we’re wrong, but we believe this is Faiyaz’s first world tour. As well as American and European cities, the artist is coming to the UK in October 2023. Let’s find out where.

The full list of Brent Faiyaz 2023 UK tour dates and venues: 16 Oct 2023 — Leeds, O2 Academy

19 Oct 2023 — Manchester, O2 Apollo

21 Oct 2023 — Glasgow, O2 Academy

23 Oct 2023 — Birmingham, O2 Academy

25 Oct 2023 — London, Eventim Apollo

How to get Brent Faiyaz UK concert tickets

While Faiyaz may be putting together a new album, the working title being Make It Out Alive, this tour will be jam-packed with songs from his first two albums: F**k The World and Wasteland.

General sale for Faiyaz tickets is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 5th May). The O2 Priority pre-sale took place on Wednesday 3rd May from 10am until 9am today (Friday 5th May).

As this is Faiyaz’s first stint in the UK, we can imagine tickets will be pretty popular. So, to give yourself the best chance of securing tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

Buy Brent Faiyaz tickets at Ticketmaster

Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the latest ticketing releases, plus we answer your questions like how to get cheap concert tickets and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster?