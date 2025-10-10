Now Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch are reuniting to celebrate with Boyzone fans and remember their brother Stephen Gately.

They've announced a world exclusive headline show, which will be the biggest of their career. Here's how you can be in with the best chance of getting your hands on tickets today.

Buy Boyzone tickets at Ticketmaster

Here are some more of the best UK concerts in 2025 and 2026.

Jump to:

When is Boyzone's one-off UK show in 2026?

Here's when and where you can catch Boyzone's one-off 2026 show:

6th June 2026 — London, Emirates Stadium

When do Boyzone tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 10th October, and there is no pre-sale for this concert.

Buy Boyzone tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there Boyzone hospitality tickets available?

Seeing Boyzone at their biggest ever show is a one-off experience and deserves to be enjoyed in style. There's no better way to do that than by opting for hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows are high in demand, like the one-off Boyzone show is set to be. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Buy Boyzone hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Boyzone tickets

Head to Ticketmaster with plenty of time to spare — as this is Boyzone's first time performing since 2019, demand is set to be high, so we'd recommend about half an hour before if you want to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Boyzone tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

More exciting news from the world of live entertainment: Pitbull is going on a UK tour and Romesh Ranganathan is making his West End debut.