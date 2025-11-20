Lorde is heading back to the UK in 2026 having been announced as the next headliner for London's All Points East.

The singer will be performing at Victoria Park next August alongside PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson and more.

The New Zealand singer is just wrapping up the UK leg of her Ultrasound world tour before heading over to dates in Europe, North America and Oceania.

“All Points East is honoured to welcome global superstar Lorde as a headliner for next summer,” organisers said. “A Grammy-winning artist and cultural force, Lorde is known for her genre-defying sound, introspective lyricism and striking creative vision.

“Since her breakthrough with Pure Heroine in 2013, she has redefined the contours of modern pop-merging poetic storytelling with minimalist, emotionally resonant production.”

All Points East has also announced Tyler, The Creator and Deftones as its other headliners. Here's how to get tickets today.

When is Lorde performing All Points East 2026?

Lorde, pictured in 2017 John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Lorde is set to headline All Points East on Saturday 22nd August. So far this is the earliest date scheduled for the festival with more line-ups announced for the 23rd, 28th and 27th of August.

How to get tickets to see Lorde at All Points East?

General sale goes live at 9am on Thursday 20th November.

There is no pre-sale and demand for this is expected to be super high so make sure you get yourself logged into your Ticketmaster account ahead of time and have your payment card ready. Read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to help.

Buy Lorde All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do All Points East tickets cost?

General admission for Tyler the Creator's headline show started at £96, so we're expecting a similar price for Lorde.

What is the full All Points East 2026 line-up?

Here's the full line-up announced for All Points East so far, although more acts are due to be announced.

Book All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster

Saturday 22nd August

Lorde

PinkPantheress

Zara Larsson

2Hollis

Oklou

Audrey Hobert

Rose Gray

Esha Tewari

ML Buch

Fabiana Palladino

Sunday 23 August

Deftones

IDLES

Amyl and the Sniffers

EsDeeKid

JPEGMAFIA

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Basement

Wisp

Deafheaven

Show Me The Body

Friday 28 August

Tyler, the Creator

Rex Orange County

Turnstile

Mariah the Scientist

Clipse

Sexyy Red

Yebba

Ravyn Lenae

fakemink

Vince Staples

Jean Dawson

Rochelle Jordan

Love Spells

AG Club

La Reezy

Mustard & friends

Saturday 29 August

Tyler, the Creator

Daniel Caesar

Baby Keem

Dijon

Ghostface Killah

Faye Webster

Danny Brown

Syd

Jim Legxacy

Samara Cyn

Khamari

Mike

Quadeca

Partyof2

Mustard & friends

