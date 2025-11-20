❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to get All Points East tickets as Lorde headline sale goes live today
Lorde is set to headline next year's Victoria Park gig.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 20 November 2025 at 7:00 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad