Lorde is heading back to the UK in 2026 having been announced as the next headliner for London's All Points East.

The singer will be performing at Victoria Park next August alongside PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson and more.

The New Zealand singer is just wrapping up the UK leg of her Ultrasound world tour before heading over to dates in Europe, North America and Oceania.

“All Points East is honoured to welcome global superstar Lorde as a headliner for next summer,” organisers said. “A Grammy-winning artist and cultural force, Lorde is known for her genre-defying sound, introspective lyricism and striking creative vision.

“Since her breakthrough with Pure Heroine in 2013, she has redefined the contours of modern pop-merging poetic storytelling with minimalist, emotionally resonant production.”

All Points East has also announced Tyler, The Creator and Deftones as its other headliners. Here's how to get tickets today.

When is Lorde performing All Points East 2026?

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Lorde performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)
Lorde, pictured in 2017 John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Lorde is set to headline All Points East on Saturday 22nd August. So far this is the earliest date scheduled for the festival with more line-ups announced for the 23rd, 28th and 27th of August.

How to get tickets to see Lorde at All Points East?

General sale goes live at 9am on Thursday 20th November.

There is no pre-sale and demand for this is expected to be super high so make sure you get yourself logged into your Ticketmaster account ahead of time and have your payment card ready. Read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to help.

Buy Lorde All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do All Points East tickets cost?

General admission for Tyler the Creator's headline show started at £96, so we're expecting a similar price for Lorde.

What is the full All Points East 2026 line-up?

Here's the full line-up announced for All Points East so far, although more acts are due to be announced.

Book All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster

Saturday 22nd August

  • Lorde
  • PinkPantheress
  • Zara Larsson
  • 2Hollis
  • Oklou
  • Audrey Hobert
  • Rose Gray
  • Esha Tewari
  • ML Buch
  • Fabiana Palladino

Sunday 23 August

  • Deftones
  • IDLES
  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • EsDeeKid
  • JPEGMAFIA
  • ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
  • Basement
  • Wisp
  • Deafheaven
  • Show Me The Body

Friday 28 August

  • Tyler, the Creator
  • Rex Orange County
  • Turnstile
  • Mariah the Scientist
  • Clipse
  • Sexyy Red
  • Yebba
  • Ravyn Lenae
  • fakemink
  • Vince Staples
  • Jean Dawson
  • Rochelle Jordan
  • Love Spells
  • AG Club
  • La Reezy
  • Mustard & friends

Saturday 29 August

  • Tyler, the Creator
  • Daniel Caesar
  • Baby Keem
  • Dijon
  • Ghostface Killah
  • Faye Webster
  • Danny Brown
  • Syd
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Samara Cyn
  • Khamari
  • Mike
  • Quadeca
  • Partyof2
  • Mustard & friends
Authors

Olivia Garrett
