The live in concert show sees the movie presented on a huge HD screen accompanied by a range of musicians and instrumentalists performing music from the film’s score and soundtrack live to picture.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's score was created by Emmy, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated composer Daniel Pemberton, who is also known for his work on Ferrari, Oceans 8, and Steve Jobs. Did you know Pemberton was influenced from growing up amid the London rave scene in the 90s for both Spider-Verse film scores? That's why the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse live in concert includes a full orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, percussion and electronic instruments.

The movie once again follows Miles Morales on his adventures with an ever-increasing multiverse of Spider-people, and if you're keen to see the film performed live in concert for a special one-off London showing, here's everything you need to know to secure tickets.

Following the immensely popular reception of the London world premiere Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in concert, fans were treated to a UK tour which sees the spidey movie visit UK cities such as Manchester and Birmingham.

But, don't fear, if you missed the original London premiere, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is back in concert for a one-off performance at 3pm on Sunday 8th December at London Eventim Apollo.

With Miles Morales and his gang of spideys right across the UK this summer, here’s the full list of dates and venues showing the movie live in concert this year.

How to get tickets to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse live in London

Pre-sale tickets for the brand-new London date are live this morning (Thursday 15th August) at 10am.

General on sale will take place one day later, at 10am on Friday 16th August.

Buy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse live in London tickets at Ticketmaster

