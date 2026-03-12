BBC Radio 4’s The Archers has confirmed the full cast and dates for its live tour celebrating 75 years of the drama.

The Archers: Live at 75, which will bring the characters out of the studio and onto stages across the UK, will run from June to November 2026.

The show will be hosted by comedian Angela Barnes and feature two rotating casts of four from the hit radio drama.

Timothy Bentinck (David Archer), Charlotte Martin (Susan Carter), Ben Norris (Ben Archer) and Annabelle Dowler (Kirsty Miller) will appear on stage in one rotation. Meanwhile, Charles Collingwood (Brian Aldridge), Ryan Kelly (Jazzer McCreary), Susie Riddell (Tracy Horrobin) and Sunny Ormonde (Lilian Bellamy) will appear as part of the second rotation.

Set within a reimagining of the Ambridge Flower & Produce show, the live productions will include on-stage interviews, insider stories and gossip, and live performances with live sound effects.

Fans will also be able to ask questions from the audience, take part in an interactive pub quiz straight out of the Bull and sing along to the programme’s theme tune.

Martin said: "I’m so thrilled to be part of The Archers tour - bringing 75 magical years of Ambridge to the stage is an absolute dream come true! Can’t wait to share the laughter, tears and heart of Ambridge with fans everywhere!"

Bentinck added: "I’m so excited to be part of the upcoming The Archers national tour of the UK. We’ll be on stage but the show will be very interactive, and Archers listeners and fans will be just as much a part of it as us. So come and join us at the Flower and Produce Show, and as an added treat get to see how the clever sound effects are achieved. Hint, it’s all done with yoghurt and ironing boards!"

The full tour dates are as follows:

Sunday 7 June 2026 - Palace Theatre, MANCHESTER (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Monday 8 June 2026 - Regent Theatre, STOKE ON TRENT (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny

Tuesday 9 June 2026 - Royal Concert Hall, NOTTINGHAM (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Sunday 14 June 2026 - The Marlowe Theatre, CANTERBURY (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Monday 15 June 2026 - Corn Exchange, CAMBRIDGE (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Tuesday 16 June 2026 - Regent Theatre, IPSWICH (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Wednesday 17 June 2026 - Brighton Dome, BRIGHTON (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Saturday 20 June 2026 - Hall for Cornwall, TRURO (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Sunday 21 June 2026 - Guildhall, PORTSMOUTH (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Thursday 3 September 2026 - New Wimbledon Theatre, LONDON (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Friday 4 September 2026 - New Theatre, OXFORD (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Saturday 5 September 2026 - G Live, GUILDFORD (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Sunday 6 September 2026 - New Victoria Theatre, WOKING (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Wednesday 9 September 2026 - Symphony Hall, BIRMINGHAM (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Thursday 10 September 2026 - Cliffs Pavilion, SOUTHEND-ON-SEA (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Friday 11 September 2026 - De La Warr Pavilion, BEXHILL-ON-SEA (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Sunday 27 September 2026 - Convention Centre, HARROGATE (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Monday 28 September 2026 - Royal Philharmonic, LIVERPOOL (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Sunday 4 October 2026 - King’s Theatre, GLASGOW (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Monday 5 October 2026 - Playhouse, EDINBURGH (Timothy,Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Tuesday 6 October 2026 - Tyne Theatre & Opera House, NEWCASTLE (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Wednesday 7 October 2026 - The Globe Theatre, STOCKTON-ON-TEES (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Tuesday 3rd November 2026 - Great Hall (University of Exeter), EXETER (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Wednesday 4 November 2026 - Swansea Arena, SWANSEA (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Thursday 5 November 2026 - Bath Forum, BATH (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Thursday 19 November 2026 - International Centre, BOURNEMOUTH (Ryan, Charles, Susie and Sunny)

Tuesday 24 November 2026 - Waterside Theatre, AYLESBURY (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Wednesday 25 November 2026 - Warwick Arts Centre, WARWICK (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

Thursday 26 November 2026 - Civic Hall, WOLVERHAMPTON (Timothy, Charlotte, Ben and Annabelle)

The Archers, which was created by Godfry Baseley, is the world’s longest running daily radio drama serial, having first been aired back in 1951.

The drama is set in the fictional village of Ambridge, where the titular Archer family work on their farm, and has chronicled significant social and cultural changes in Britain over the years.

You can listen to The Archers on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds. Tickets are available for The Archers live tour now.

