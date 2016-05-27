The plans, submitted earlier this month, will see the Palace taking on the feel of the magical school’s Great Hall, with Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin’s banners on display.

They’ll join the sculpture of Harry’s titular Cursed Child, Albus Severus, who is already peering down upon passers by from his Golden Snitch nest.

And chances are, Harry and co will be making their home at the theatre for years to come. “The impending production of Harry Potter has been eagerly anticipated by the public, with high levels of interest for tickets shown” the application states.

“As this production is likely to run for more than two years, the producers wish to install the high-level banners with the house colours from the show to the facade of the building.”

Author Rowling, meanwhile, has promised that the production will make fans cry. In fact, she says she’ll be worried if the tale of Albus Severus doesn’t reduce them to tears.