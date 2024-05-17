In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Bruce opened up about his excitement hosting the quiz live at Radio Times Weekends.

"It makes a big difference when you get to see the white in their eyes," he said.

"It's lovely to see, everybody's smiling and happy and enjoying themselves. It adds an extra element to the radio experience."

Ken Bruce on PopMaster. Jamie Simpson / Channel 4

While, of course, the live quiz will be different to the radio show and even the new television series, the same theme runs throughout each of them.

"It's still recognisably PopMaster," Bruce explained. "But it's just different and I like to think it can be more of a team game when we're out in an event like this."

As ever with quizzes, there is always a streak of competitiveness and this something both Bruce and PopMaster question creator Phil Swern love to see.

Bruce told RadioTimes.com: "As you get towards the end of the night, there's a certain edge to the atmosphere."

As many will know, Bruce continued to bring millions of fans to his Greatest Hits Radio show after departing BBC Radio 2 in February 2023, to which he also took the rights to his PopMaster quiz.

Speaking of that shift in listeners, Bruce told RadioTimes.com: "If some people have joined Greatest Hits Radio because I've been there, then they've stayed because the rest of the output is great.

"It's because they're hearing good broadcaster, good music and it's a product they want to stay with."

