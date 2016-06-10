Then in an interview with The Observer last week, she said, “With my experience of social media, I thought that idiots were going to idiot. But what can you say? That’s the way the world is. Noma was chosen because she was the best actress for the job.”

Depressingly, some people have still not got the picture, so Rowling has again had to point out that Dumezweni is "the best actress" for the job.

Perhaps a Babbling Curse would help stop the trolls?