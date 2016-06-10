JK Rowling just shut down this Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Twitter troll
The author has made her thoughts very clear about the casting of the Harry Potter stage play – but some people still aren't listening
JK Rowling has already made it perfectly clear that she has no time for the "bunch of racists" who criticise the decision to cast Olivier-award-winning actress Noma Dumezweni as Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
When the cast was first announced, she fully supported the casting choice, saying on Twitter, "Rowling loves black Hermione".
Then in an interview with The Observer last week, she said, “With my experience of social media, I thought that idiots were going to idiot. But what can you say? That’s the way the world is. Noma was chosen because she was the best actress for the job.”
Depressingly, some people have still not got the picture, so Rowling has again had to point out that Dumezweni is "the best actress" for the job.
Perhaps a Babbling Curse would help stop the trolls?