Harry, Ron and Draco team up in new official Cursed Child picture
The older versions of JK Rowling’s characters have joined forces
We still don’t know very much about what goes on in Harry Potter sequel play the Cursed Child yet (we’re trying our best to avoid spoilers and audience members are generally following JK Rowling's plea to #KeepTheSecrets), but the show’s official Twitter account is still feeding us some lovely morsels about what to expect when we finally get to see it in the theatre.
In this case it seems like we’ll be a getting a team-up between old foes/rivals Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and Harry Potter (played by v), the likes of which we haven’t seen since they were sent out to the Forbidden Forest together in the Philosopher’s Stone.
Of course we have no idea what the trio are looking at so intensely in this picture, why they’re standing together or whether their position in a line like this actually has any plot relevance at all, but it’s still great to see them in action and not at ALL tempting to try and find out the story online. Nope. No siree.
In unrelated news, our trip to this show can’t come soon enough.