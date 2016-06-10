We still don’t know very much about what goes on in Harry Potter sequel play the Cursed Child yet (we’re trying our best to avoid spoilers and audience members are generally following JK Rowling's plea to #KeepTheSecrets), but the show’s official Twitter account is still feeding us some lovely morsels about what to expect when we finally get to see it in the theatre.

In this case it seems like we’ll be a getting a team-up between old foes/rivals Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and Harry Potter (played by v), the likes of which we haven’t seen since they were sent out to the Forbidden Forest together in the Philosopher’s Stone.