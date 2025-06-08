The shows in the running for Best Musical this year include Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw and Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, amongst others, while stars hoping to secure wins include George Clooney, Sadie Sink and Sarah Snook.

But are the awards set to air on TV in the UK, will they be streaming, and how can theatre fans in the UK keep up with all the action?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Tony Awards 2025.

How to watch the Tony Awards 2025

While the Tony Awards 2025 will be airing on CBS-TV and streaming live on Paramount Plus in the US, the ceremony will unfortunately not be broadcast live in the UK.

For those looking to keep up with all the winners and performances in real time in the UK, they will have to do so on social media, where updates will no doubt be posted throughout the show, as well as clips from some of the performances.

When will the Tony Awards 2025 take place?

This year's Tony Awards ceremony is taking place on the night on Sunday 8th June, between 8pm and 11 pm Eastern Time.

Translating the time to BST for UK residents, this ceremony will be taking place between 1am and 4am - we imagine that only the strongest of night owls will be staying up for the full show!

Who's hosting the Tony Awards 2025?

Jon M Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Premiere of Wicked Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo, who is known for her own Tony award-winning performance in The Color Purple's musical revival.

On the big screen she is best known for playing Elphaba in Wicked, as well as for her roles in Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, Harriet, Pinocchio, and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

