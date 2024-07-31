Lawrence's Shrek is one to be reckoned with, as he portrays a rather vulnerably Shrek, who deep down just wants to be loved – with thanks to the reintroduction of Build a Wall, even in spite of its lyric changes.

Lawrence is able to add an even larger layer of complexity to Shrek, showing that the scary ogre does have a heart and is rather a misunderstood fairytale character, with plenty of baggage to go around. His emotional performances in When Words Fail and Big Bright Beautiful World allowed the audience to truly connect with Shrek.

Much like the film, Shrek and Fiona set out on a quest to return to Duloc and find friendship along the way, with their true feelings clearly evident.

More like this

Anthony Lawrence as Shrek. Pamela Raith

With what is meant to be quite a wholesome build-up, Clifton and Lawrence lack chemistry and the audience almost feel pushed to believe in Shrek and Fiona's love story.

A notable moment in the musical is I Think I Got You Beat, which ends in Fiona soiling herself... While it undoubtedly received plenty of laughs from younger members of the audience, is toilet humour the way to win people round?

However, Joanne Clifton is a triple threat like no other and that is apparent in Morning Person. The former Strictly Come Dancing pro showed off her dance moves during the upbeat number and there was plenty to be admired.

While there are some questionable lyrics that remain in Fiona's songs, including one in which she says she thinks she may be "a bit bipolar", Clifton is able to win the audience round with her vocals and charming yet sassy portrayal of Princess Fiona.

The standout of the show is undoubtedly Cherece Richards, who portrays the Dragon. She first bursts onto the stage as the Wicked Witch as the fairytale characters are sent to the swamp, but her moment to shine is during her solo in Forever – an exciting switch up from the original's Donkey Pot Pie.

It made sense when the audience erupted with cheers at the end of her performance, with Richards having stolen the show, and an impressive puppet of the dragon following her across the stage.

Cherece Richards as the Dragon. Pamela Raith

One major change from the original productions is that of the actor playing Lord Farquaad no longer being on his knees, with James Gillan's offerings being stood throughout, likely a nod to changing attitudes over the decades.

But it is Gillan's take on Farquaad as an evil genius with camp energy that really warms you to him. His performances throughout the show are memorable, making up for his constant hair flicks that after the first couple times, got slightly old.

Todrick Hall is no stranger to the stage, and Shrek the Musical was no different as he had the audience in fits of laughter with his witty and comedic portrayal of the sidekick that fans all know and love.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It is in Make a Move when audiences really get to see Hall's personality shine through as Donkey, and actually had you rooting for Shrek and Fiona!

And the ensemble are not to be forgotten, with each and every one of them going to town as their various characters. Whether they're a fairytale character in one scene or a prisoner trapped into the Dragon's dungeon – they each ensured you had your eyes on them as they gave each performance their all.

Shrek the Musical London Cast 2024. Pamela Raith

While the show heavily relies on its nostalgia, with many likely in attendance for its hilarious moments from the film, its desperate attempt to be modernised is noticed...

Across the show, there are references to Jude Bellingham, Farquard takes plenty of selfies, drives an electric scooter and, worst of all, an ill-advised joke about Baby Reindeer offered and awkward atmosphere among the audience.

With thanks to Philip Witcomb, the set and costumes are ones to remember. And while the show is heavily reliant on video projections for certain aspects of the musical, the designs of Shrek's swamp, Fiona's tower and parts of Duloc make up for it.

While Shrek the Musical is fun for all the family, the acclaimed musical could perhaps go back to the drawing board to iron out some creases, but it does hold the same charms as the original movies and will have you wanting to rewatch them all over again.

Advertisement

We've got a swamp full of theatre over at the Going Out section, including the best kids theatre shows and the best musicals on tour UK.