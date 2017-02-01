Mr Fox (Greg Barnett) is the coolest, most daring dude in the countryside and takes on the job of gathering food for his family and other animals: Badger, Mouse, Mole and Rabbit. But after one too many raids on their land and livestock, farmers Boggis, Bean and Bunce decide to hunt him down once and for all. It becomes a test of cunning that puts Fox on the back foot as he tries to avoid the farmers’ guns and keep his clan fed.

Gruffudd Glyn, Richard Atwill and Raphael Bushay as Bunce, Bean and Boggis. Pictured above: Jade Croot as Kit, Greg Barnett as Mr Fox, and Lillie Flynn as Mrs Fox (photos by Manuel Harlan)

The opening scene promises much, containing the delicious dark humour that makes Dahl so popular with all ages. Unfortunately this isn’t maintained and there is little sense of real jeopardy in the animals' plight, while the “stronger together” message (ring any bells?) is shoehorned in with little subtlety.

More like this

There are some nice characterisations. The hardworking cast members clearly relish the chance to play Dahl’s grotesque characters and give the show heart. Richard Atwill, Raphael Bushay and Gruffudd Glyn as the three farmers are suitably evil, while Sandy Foster milks the comedy for all it’s worth as Rabbit, and plays things at the top of the shrill scale.

Sadly the lack of any perceived threat means the audience is never really drawn into the action. A scene involving an escape from a chicken coup saps the energy rather than excites and achieves the odd combination of being both frantic and flat at the same time. While there are things here to enjoy, it’s a production that is too uneven to reach the heights of Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Arthur Darvill’s songs, a mix of doo-wop pop and musical theatre, lift the spirits — particularly a rousing finale from our heroes — but by then it’s felt like a bit of a long haul.

Fantastic Mr Fox is at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith until 19 February and then tours the country

Book tickets for Fantastic Mr Fox and other shows from the Radio Times Box Office

You might also like...

Andrew Scott, David Tennant, Damian Lewis and 12 others stars taking to the stage in 2017

Advertisement

Dirty Great Love Story review: A thoroughly modern, achingly funny rom-com ★★★★

