"Comedy is saying the right thing at the wrong time. It is so important. It is telling truth to power and it’s keeping people sane," he continued.

Reacting to the news of Kimmel’s suspension, Trump said on social media: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.

“Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Describing Colbert’s sacking as “very pusillanimous” in the Radio Times interview out on Tuesday, Idle noted that the broadcaster, who recently won an Emmy as the host of The Late Show, is "on the air until May to say anything he likes".

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Idle, who is currently on tour in the UK, also called South Park’s recent depiction of President Donald Trump "heroic" and said that the scathing, satirical, and sometimes scatological animated series has done "a lot of damage" to the US president.

The Comedy Central series has portrayed Trump as petty and petulant and he is shown as being in a sexual relationship with Satan.

Spamalot writer Idle, 82, added that Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s series "connects with an undercurrent of anti-, and that’s vital".

"I was in the war, we laughed at Hitler and it made a difference. It diminishes their power."

