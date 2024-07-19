Concerts in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dublin’s Croke Park and the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland followed, as well as a run of European shows.

So, when is Springsteen returning to the UK for the London dates? Read on for everything you need to know about Springsteen at Wembley, including timings and which songs you can expect to be played live.

What are the Bruce Springsteen Wembley timings?

Bruce Springsteen.

The singer will play at Wembley Stadium on Thursday 25th June and Saturday 27th June.

Exact start timings are yet to be announced.

The Boss and his E Street band confirmed back in November 2023 that they’d be hitting the road this May for a run of big stadium dates.

Initially, the tour was set to conclude with a concert at Wembley Stadium in London on 25th June but, following unprecedented demand, Spingsteen added another Wembley gig for 17th July.

Does Bruce Springsteen Wembley have support acts?

Springsteen does not usually have support acts and there do not appear to be any planned for the London show.

What is the Bruce Springsteen Wembley set list?

Bruce Springsteen. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The setlist will likely vary in London, but he played the following songs at a recent gig in Germany, according to Setlist.fm:

Lonesome Day

Candy

Adam Raised a Cain

My Love Will Not Let You Down

Prove It All Night

The E Street Shuffle

Into the Fire

The Promised Land

Janey Needs A Shooter

Darlington County

Working on the Highway

Spirit in the Night

My Hometown

The River

Nightshift

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night (Patti Smith cover)

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Bruce Springsteen Wembley tickets

Fans can still buy tickets for Springsteen’s Wembley dates via Ticketmaster and Seat Unique.

