Bruce Springsteen at Wembley | What are the timings, set list and support act?
The Boss is coming to London.
Legendary singer Bruce Springsteen is taking his Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2024 tour around the globe and, after treating European fans to a host of rock staples, The Boss and his E Street Band are coming to UK shores for two nights in July.
Springsteen’s 2024 UK/ Ireland and European tour kicked off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff back in May, with the singer-songwriter then heading over to the Boucher Road venue in Belfast.
Concerts in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dublin’s Croke Park and the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland followed, as well as a run of European shows.
So, when is Springsteen returning to the UK for the London dates? Read on for everything you need to know about Springsteen at Wembley, including timings and which songs you can expect to be played live.
What are the Bruce Springsteen Wembley timings?
The singer will play at Wembley Stadium on Thursday 25th June and Saturday 27th June.
Exact start timings are yet to be announced.
The Boss and his E Street band confirmed back in November 2023 that they’d be hitting the road this May for a run of big stadium dates.
Initially, the tour was set to conclude with a concert at Wembley Stadium in London on 25th June but, following unprecedented demand, Spingsteen added another Wembley gig for 17th July.
Does Bruce Springsteen Wembley have support acts?
Springsteen does not usually have support acts and there do not appear to be any planned for the London show.
What is the Bruce Springsteen Wembley set list?
The setlist will likely vary in London, but he played the following songs at a recent gig in Germany, according to Setlist.fm:
- Lonesome Day
- Candy
- Adam Raised a Cain
- My Love Will Not Let You Down
- Prove It All Night
- The E Street Shuffle
- Into the Fire
- The Promised Land
- Janey Needs A Shooter
- Darlington County
- Working on the Highway
- Spirit in the Night
- My Hometown
- The River
- Nightshift
- Last Man Standing
- Backstreets
- Because the Night (Patti Smith cover)
- She's the One
- Wrecking Ball
- The Rising
- Badlands
- Thunder Road
Bruce Springsteen Wembley tickets
Fans can still buy tickets for Springsteen’s Wembley dates via Ticketmaster and Seat Unique.
