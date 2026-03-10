In a celebration of Aardman's 50th anniversary, audiences are being invited to step into the joyful worlds of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Morph.

Combining Aardman's cinematic moments with never-before-seen archival content and bespoke new animation for Lightroom, the experience will reveal how a simple spark of childhood wonder can become a global phenomenon.

Launching on 14 October, Larger Than Life: Starring Wallace & Gromit, Shaun and More uses state-of-the-art projection across Lightroom's four 11-metre tall walls and the floor, with the production telling the story of how Aardman's legendary films and characters are built, one tiny, hand-crafted move at a time.

It'll be a 50-minute looping show, taking audiences on a journey into the Aardman world and the creativity, humour and craftsmanship of the creators behind the scenes.

Aardman's Nick Park, creator of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Creature Comforts, said of the new installation: "It’s a thrill to see Aardman’s worlds leap off the screen and into this spectacular immersive experience. From the very first sketches of Wallace & Gromit to the mischievous mayhem of Shaun the Sheep, these stories have always been about heart, hand-crafted detail, and a bit of a laugh.

"Now, fans can step inside Wallace’s invention shed or join Shaun and the Flock in a way that truly captures the tactile spirit of Aardman. It’s a wonderful new chapter for these characters, blending our stop-motion heritage with cutting-edge magic to bring everyone right into the centre of the action."

Aardman Animation at Lightroom. Justin Sutcliffe

There is plenty for fans to immerse themselves into, including the high-octane train chase in Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers.

As teased by Lightroom: "The experience offers a rare, awe-inspiring look behind the scenes, showcasing everything from towering sets and tiny props to the laser-focused calm of the animation unit, celebrating the tactile spirit that has defined British animation for half a century."

The experience is suitable for all ages, and tickets are priced from £25 for adults and £15 for children and students, with an additional 15 per cent discount available to families.

Aardman co-founder Peter Lord commented: "The magic of what we do at Aardman is not about making things move, it’s about making them live; and this immersive journey at Lightroom is a brilliant celebration of the art and craft and – yes – the pure magic of animation. It’s incredibly moving to see audiences experience our characters in new and innovative ways, honouring decades of storytelling while pushing the boundaries of how these tales can be told.”

Meanwhile, fellow Aardman co-founder David Sproxton added: "I’m very excited by this partnership with Lightroom, an innovative and truly immersive experience, where visitors will be able to experience what it’s like to be inside the Aardman studio, with everything that entails - sets, puppet characters, cameras, lights and, of course, an animator at work.

"There will also be a veritable galaxy of material from the Aardman archives, much of which will never have been seen in public before. The show will be a wonderful treasure trove of delights."

Aardman Animation at Lightroom. Justin Sutcliffe

The show has been made in close collaboration with the Aardman production team, the show is written and designed by 59, and builds on Lightroom's growing repertoire of critically acclaimed shows that have now been seen by over 1.6 million visitors globally.

59, a Journey studio, Design Director Nicol Scott said: "It is an immense privilege to bring the world of Aardman into Lightroom. They are truly a beacon of British creativity and excellence and are adored by generations of audiences around the world. Come to Lightroom and be immersed in all things Aardman and celebrate the pure joy of their craft and creations!"

Larger Than Life: Starring Wallace & Gromit, Shaun and More launches on 14 October 2026.

