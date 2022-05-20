The Radio Times logo
10 best Sandra Bullock movies – from The Lost City to The Proposal

Rom-com queen Sandra Bullock has come a long way since she rose to fame in the 1990s. It’s time to look back at some of her best movie roles…

Sandra Bullock in The Unforgivable
KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX
By
Published: Friday, 20th May 2022 at 12:32 pm
10 items
Sandra Bullock is an extremely versatile actor whose career spans a number of genres.

While much of her early career in the 1990s and 2000s was spent making a number of rom-com classics such as Miss Congeniality and The Proposal, Bullock has come a long way since – and made her foray into action thrillers and dramas such as Ocean's 8, Bird Box, Crash and The Unforgiveable.

In 2022, however, she returned to the big-budget rom-com in a big way – with her role in The Lost City, which landed in cinemas back in March 2022.

The romantic adventure comedy film starring Bullock as best-selling romantic novelist Loretta Sage and Channing Tatum as her cover model Alan Caprison follows the pair as they're plunged into a kidnapping plot at the hands of a billionaire named Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) in the jungle.

If you can’t wait for the next Sandra Bullock movie to hit your screen or streaming service, RadioTimes.com has compiled plenty here to look back on and explore…

Happy viewing!

10 best Sandra Bullock movies

Showing items 1 to 10 of 10

  • The Lost City

    A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

    Virgin Store

  • The Unforgivable

    A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

    Netflix

  • The Proposal

    Romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Uptight Manhattan book editor Margaret Tate treats her assistant Andrew like dirt. So when she's threatened with deportation to her native Canada because of an expired visa, she pressurises him into marrying her. But just as the authorities question the validity of their relationship, Margaret is invited to spend a weekend with Andrew's family.

    Disney+
    +5 more

  • Ocean's 8

    Crime caper starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. After being released from prison on parole, con artist Debbie Ocean reunites with her old partner-in-crime, Lou Miller. They immediately set about co-ordinating an audacious new heist: stealing a $150 million necklace from the actress wearing it at New York's Met Gala. To pull this off, Debbie recruits a crack team including a pickpocket, a hacker and a disgruntled fashion designer.

    Sky Store
    +4 more

  • Bird Box

    Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a mother and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

    Netflix

  • Gravity

    Space thriller starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Two astronauts become stranded in orbit when an avalanche of debris from a decommissioned satellite rips their shuttle to pieces. Their only hope for survival is to get to the International Space Station before their dwindling air supply disappears completely.

    Sky Store
    +5 more

  • The Heat

    Comedy from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. A neurotic FBI Special Agent and a foul-mouthed Boston cop are forced to work together to bring down a notorious drugs lord.

    Disney+
    +5 more

  • The Blind Side

    Drama based on a true story, starring Oscar-winning Sandra Bullock. The life of homeless and largely abandoned African American teenager Michael Oher seems to be heading nowhere. That is until the intervention of wealthy white housewife Leigh Anne Tuohy, who takes Michael into her family home and helps him fulfil his potential - especially on the football field.

    Sky Store
    +5 more

  • The Lake House

    Romantic fantasy drama starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. When doctor Kate Forster moves out of her scenic lakeside home, she leaves a forwarding address in the mailbox for the next tenant, architect Alex Burnham. The two begin a correspondence and develop an attraction before discovering that the mailbox is a portal between two time zones, and that they are both living in the same house, but two years apart.

    Sky Store
    +4 more

  • All about Steve

    Romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church and Bradley Cooper. Irrepressible Mary Horowitz goes on a blind date with news cameraman Steve and is immediately smitten. Steve is not so keen on the idea of a relationship, but Mary is not one to be put off easily.

    Disney+
    +5 more
