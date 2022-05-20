10 best Sandra Bullock movies – from The Lost City to The Proposal
The Lost City
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.
The Unforgivable
A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.
The Proposal
Romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Uptight Manhattan book editor Margaret Tate treats her assistant Andrew like dirt. So when she's threatened with deportation to her native Canada because of an expired visa, she pressurises him into marrying her. But just as the authorities question the validity of their relationship, Margaret is invited to spend a weekend with Andrew's family.
Ocean's 8
Crime caper starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. After being released from prison on parole, con artist Debbie Ocean reunites with her old partner-in-crime, Lou Miller. They immediately set about co-ordinating an audacious new heist: stealing a $150 million necklace from the actress wearing it at New York's Met Gala. To pull this off, Debbie recruits a crack team including a pickpocket, a hacker and a disgruntled fashion designer.
Bird Box
Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a mother and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.
Gravity
Space thriller starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Two astronauts become stranded in orbit when an avalanche of debris from a decommissioned satellite rips their shuttle to pieces. Their only hope for survival is to get to the International Space Station before their dwindling air supply disappears completely.
The Heat
Comedy from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. A neurotic FBI Special Agent and a foul-mouthed Boston cop are forced to work together to bring down a notorious drugs lord.
The Blind Side
Drama based on a true story, starring Oscar-winning Sandra Bullock. The life of homeless and largely abandoned African American teenager Michael Oher seems to be heading nowhere. That is until the intervention of wealthy white housewife Leigh Anne Tuohy, who takes Michael into her family home and helps him fulfil his potential - especially on the football field.
The Lake House
Romantic fantasy drama starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. When doctor Kate Forster moves out of her scenic lakeside home, she leaves a forwarding address in the mailbox for the next tenant, architect Alex Burnham. The two begin a correspondence and develop an attraction before discovering that the mailbox is a portal between two time zones, and that they are both living in the same house, but two years apart.
All about Steve
Romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church and Bradley Cooper. Irrepressible Mary Horowitz goes on a blind date with news cameraman Steve and is immediately smitten. Steve is not so keen on the idea of a relationship, but Mary is not one to be put off easily.