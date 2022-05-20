10 best Sandra Bullock movies – from The Lost City to The Proposal

While much of her early career in the 1990s and 2000s was spent making a number of rom-com classics such as Miss Congeniality and The Proposal, Bullock has come a long way since – and made her foray into action thrillers and dramas such as Ocean's 8, Bird Box, Crash and The Unforgiveable .

Sandra Bullock is an extremely versatile actor whose career spans a number of genres.

In 2022, however, she returned to the big-budget rom-com in a big way – with her role in The Lost City, which landed in cinemas back in March 2022.

The romantic adventure comedy film starring Bullock as best-selling romantic novelist Loretta Sage and Channing Tatum as her cover model Alan Caprison follows the pair as they're plunged into a kidnapping plot at the hands of a billionaire named Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) in the jungle.

If you can’t wait for the next Sandra Bullock movie to hit your screen or streaming service, RadioTimes.com has compiled plenty here to look back on and explore…

Happy viewing!

10 best Sandra Bullock movies