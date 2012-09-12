The book will be published by Headline Books at the end of September in the hope that the colourful tome will become one of this year’s must-have stocking fillers.

Sarah Emsley, from Headline, explained: “The original Fenton video has become an instant classic and, like the rest of the nation, I laugh out loud every time I watch it.

"Both humour books and dog books sell well in the Christmas market, so when Stuart Cooper's wonderful proposal combining the two dropped into my inbox I knew we should do everything possible to acquire the book for the Headline list. We are thrilled to be publishing Find Fenton! this autumn”

Fenton rose to prominence in late 2011 when he was seen disobeying his owner and chasing deer in a YouTube video entitled Jesus Christ in Richmond Park, which has since been viewed almost 7m times. If you missed it first time round, or just fancy another giggle, check out the video below: