The venue will play host to Jack Thorne's stage play, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, which is based on a new tale by JK Rowling.

The production focuses on the Boy Wizard's youngest son, Albus Severus, as he struggles to deal with his dad's legacy while living in his shadow.

Seats are already sold out well into 2017, and there have been countless orders for copies of the script in book form, due to be released on 31st July 2016, the play's official opening night.

Until then, though, the tale remains a closely guarded secret.

In other words, no snitching. We all want it to be a magical surprise.