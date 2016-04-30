You have to see the new Harry Potter statue of Cursed Child Albus Severus
Harry Potter's youngest son just magically appeared in London
If you're a Harry Potter fan then you might just be in for a treat if you take a stroll up London's Shaftesbury Avenue any time soon, because Albus Severus Potter has taken up residence at the junction with Charing Cross Road.
A new statue of the Cursed Child crouching in a snitch-shaped nest has just been unveiled at the Palace Theatre where the new Harry Potter play will be staged, and it's looking quite magical.
The venue will play host to Jack Thorne's stage play, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, which is based on a new tale by JK Rowling.
The production focuses on the Boy Wizard's youngest son, Albus Severus, as he struggles to deal with his dad's legacy while living in his shadow.
Seats are already sold out well into 2017, and there have been countless orders for copies of the script in book form, due to be released on 31st July 2016, the play's official opening night.
Until then, though, the tale remains a closely guarded secret.
In other words, no snitching. We all want it to be a magical surprise.