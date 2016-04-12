You can probably guess JK Rowling's favourite Harry Potter character
The author's choice is a popular one
From pygmy puffs to flobberworms, the size and scale of the Potterverse is staggering. We've all got a favourite character, be it Dobby, Peeves, Hagrid – or even Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback.
But which of her creations holds a special place in author JK Rowling's heart? It's a question that was put to her on Twitter yesterday and one she met with a response that wasn't entirely surprising...
Dumbledore, the legendary Hogwarts headmaster who mentored Harry and helped mastermind the downfall of Voldemort, reduced many a Potter fan to tears when he met his death at the end of Half-Blood Prince.
But yesterday's trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them brought us renewed hope that the professor might live on in the trilogy of prequel movies starring Eddie Redmayne thanks to a namecheck from Colin Farrell's auror Graves.
Could Rowling have resurrected her favourite character? We'll have to wait till 18th November to find out...