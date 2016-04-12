Dumbledore, the legendary Hogwarts headmaster who mentored Harry and helped mastermind the downfall of Voldemort, reduced many a Potter fan to tears when he met his death at the end of Half-Blood Prince.

But yesterday's trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them brought us renewed hope that the professor might live on in the trilogy of prequel movies starring Eddie Redmayne thanks to a namecheck from Colin Farrell's auror Graves.

Could Rowling have resurrected her favourite character? We'll have to wait till 18th November to find out...