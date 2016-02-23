Kami Garcia, co-author of the Beautiful Creatures and Dangerous Creatures novels and author of solo series The Legion, will write Mulder’s story in Agent of Chaos. Assassin’s Code and Dead of Night writer Jonathan Maberry will pen Scully’s story in Devil’s Advocate. Both books are set to be released by Imprint/MacMillan Children’s Publishing Group in January 2017.

“As a diehard fan of the show, the opportunity to work with incredible authors on original stories about these characters is a dream come true for me,” said Erin Stein, publisher of Imprint. “Why did Mulder become a believer? Why did Scully become a skeptic? We get to tell those stories.”

Series 11 is yet to be announced, but David Duchovny would definitely be interested in returning to the franchise. "I would love to," he told Ellen DeGeneres about the prospect of making more episodes, "I think we all would.

“Of all the things that have changed and the work that’s come in between, when we were together doing the show this time around, it just felt like the old show.”