Presenting the author with the 2016 Literary Service Award for the "extraordinary inspiration her books have provided to generations of readers and writers globally", Parker said it was hard to believe we'd only known Rowling for twenty years.

During her speech, Rowling said she was "blushing" before going on to discuss, with wit and emotion, how crucial she had personally experienced free speech to be.

"Protected as I am by citizenship of a liberal nation where freedom of expression is a fundamental right, my critics are at liberty to say I am trying to convert children to satanism, and I am free to explain that I am exploring human nature and morality. Or to say you're an idiot."

Watch the brilliant speech and tribute here from 1 minute 40...