We all know Twitter can be a nightmarish place — but it can also be a magical realm where this sort of stuff happens...

Earlier this week, JK Rowling used rap star Chamillionaire's lyrics to hit back at a Twitter troll. Rowling had been arguing with Natalie McGarry on the social media site before the politician apologised for using a screengrab to accuse the Harry Potter author of defending "abusive misogynist trolls". That tweet prompted one of McGarry's supporters to launch some mild abuse at Rowling, resulting in this gem in response...