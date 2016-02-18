Now JK Rowling is using rap lyrics to shut down Twitter trolls
She managed his mischief in superb style
Don't feed the trolls – reply to them with rap lyrics. That's the amazing precedent set by Harry Potter author JK Rowling in the midst of a row with a Glasgow MP.
Rowling was locked in a Twitter back and forth with Natalie McGarry back in January, before the politician apologised yesterday for using a screengrab to accuse Rowling of defending "abusive misogynist trolls".
The particular screen grab from JK Rowling didn't give the correct context to her relationship with a tweeter, so for that, I apologise.
— Natalie McGarry (@NatalieMcGarry) February 17, 2016
That tweet prompted one of McGarry's supporters to question the apology, directing some mild abuse the author's way while he was at it.
And Rowling, well, she hit back rather wonderfully.
Keep Rowlin', Rowlin', Rowlin', JK.