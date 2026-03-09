Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series has become an absolute phenomenon, celebrated for its epic blend of romance, historical adventure and time-travel twists.

Its devoted fan base is made up of readers of all ages, inspired not only by the main novels but also by the hit Outlander TV adaptation and spin-offs such as Blood of My Blood.

Whether you’re a longtime enthusiast of Jamie and Claire or just discovering the allure of the Scottish Highlands, here’s a complete guide to reading the Outlander books in order.

How to read the Outlander books and spin-offs in order

What happens in Outlander by Diana Gabaldon?

In Outlander, Claire Randall, a World War II-era combat nurse, is mysteriously transported back in time to 1743 Scotland while on a second honeymoon with her husband. She becomes entangled in the Jacobite uprising and must navigate a dangerous and unfamiliar world, where her modern knowledge both helps and endangers her.

Amid the political turmoil, Claire meets the dashing Highlander Jamie Fraser, and a passionate romance develops that changes the course of her life forever.

What are the Outlander books about?

Outlander (1991)

Claire Randall, a former combat nurse, is transported back in time to 1743 Scotland, where she becomes entangled in the Jacobite risings and a passionate romance with Jamie Fraser. Dragonfly in Amber (1992)

Returning to 1968, Claire reflects on her time in the past and the events that led to her departure from Jamie. Voyager (1993)

Claire discovers that Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden and embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with him. Drums of Autumn (1996)

Now in the American colonies, Claire and Jamie settle in North Carolina, where they face new challenges and adventures. The Fiery Cross (2001)

As tensions rise in the colonies, Jamie and Claire navigate the complexities of family, loyalty, and impending war. A Breath of Snow and Ashes (2005)

The Frasers confront the harsh realities of the American Revolution and its impact on their lives. An Echo in the Bone (2009)

The story weaves together multiple timelines as characters grapple with the consequences of their actions. Written in My Own Heart’s Blood (2014)

The Frasers face personal and political upheaval as they navigate the tumultuous events of the 18th century. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (2021)

The latest instalment continues the saga of the Fraser family amid the backdrop of the American Revolution.

What is Seven Stones to Stand or Fall about?

Published in 2017, this collection of seven novellas by Gabaldon offers readers deeper insights into the Outlander universe. This compilation includes two previously unpublished novellas and features beloved characters such as Jamie Fraser, Lord John Grey, and Master Raymond.

Virgins

In 1740 France, a young Jamie Fraser and his friend Ian Murray embark on their first mercenary mission, facing challenges and adventures. A Fugitive Green

Minnie Rennie, a young woman searching for her mother, crosses paths with Hal Grey, leading to an unexpected connection in 18th-century Europe. The Custom of the Army

It's 1759, and Lord John Grey is summoned to Canada to assist his friend Charlie Carruthers, who faces court-martial after a duel. A Plague of Zombies

In 1761, Lord John Grey is sent to Jamaica to quell a slave rebellion, only to find himself investigating a mysterious death and a possible zombie outbreak. Besieged

Set in 1762, Lord John Grey learns that his mother is in Havana, Cuba, just as the British Navy plans a siege, prompting a daring rescue mission. The Space Between

This novella follows Michael Murray and Joan MacKimmie as they journey through Paris in 1778, encountering Master Raymond and the enigmatic Comte St. Germain. A Leaf on the Wind of All Hallows

Set during World War II, this poignant story reveals the origins of Roger MacKenzie's parents, Jerry and Dolly, and their connection to the standing stones.

Which Outlander books are about Lord John?

It seems we’re not the only ones who can’t get enough of English aristocrat and friend to the Frasers, Lord John Grey. Lord John is the focus of three short stories that appear in the collection, Seven Stones to Stand or Fall. Additionally, Gabaldon has written several standalone novels and stories about his various adventures.

Lord John and the Hand of Devils (2007) is a collection of three novellas by Gabaldon that delve into Lord John's investigative adventures during the 18th century, blending elements of mystery, supernatural intrigue, and personal discovery.

Lord John and the Hellfire Club

Set in 1756, this novella follows Lord John Grey as he investigates the death of a man in London, leading him into the clandestine world of Sir Francis Dashwood's notorious Hellfire Club. Lord John and the Succubus

In this 1757 tale, Lord John is called to investigate a series of mysterious deaths among soldiers in Prussia, believed to be caused by a supernatural entity known as a "night-hag". Lord John and the Haunted Soldier

Written specifically for this collection, this novella takes place in November 1758, following the events of Lord John and the Brotherhood of the Blade. Lord John investigates the case of a cannon explosion on the battlefield, leading to the discovery of treason within His Majesty's ranks.

Additionally, there are three books dedicated to Lord John, occasionally featuring Jamie as well.

Lord John and the Private Matter

It's 1757 and Lord John Grey must navigate scandal, secrets, and personal danger when a sensitive political case lands squarely in his lap. Lord John and the Brotherhood of the Blade

Set in 1758, this novel follows Lord John as he uncovers a deadly conspiracy within a secretive military society, forcing him to rely on his wits and courage. The Scottish Prisoner

Against the backdrop of 18th-century Europe, Lord John and Jamie Fraser reunite to unravel a treacherous plot while contending with political intrigue and imprisonment.

When should you read the Outlander companion volumes?

There are also two companion volumes of Outlander. These are best read after you have completed the series, to avoid any spoilers.

The Outlandish Companion

A comprehensive guide to the series, including character profiles, historical notes and behind-the-scenes insights. The Outlandish Companion Volume Two

Continues the exploration of the Outlander universe with additional information and commentary.

