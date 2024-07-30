Since then, Mrs Harris has travelled across the world in various adventures across four different books. From New York to Moscow and right on her doorstep at the Houses of Parliament, Mrs Harris' big heart and big dreams have taken to brand-new places and introduced the rest of the world to her charm.

While this may seem like a simple, light-hearted read at first glance, the Mrs Harris series goes so much deeper, exploring some universal themes and issues. The novels have been praised for breaking down class barriers, showing that someone who works as a cleaning lady has just as much right to a Dior dress as anyone else, despite what the initially snooty employees may think.

It's impossible to read about Mrs Harris without finding yourself becoming infected by her joyful and giving nature. She's a woman who allows herself to dream big, believes she can achieve what she puts her mind to and prioritises kindness above all else.

The world has recently been introduced to Mrs Harris in a brand-new light with the release of the film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. Released in 2022, the film stars Lesley Manville as Mrs Harris, with other familiar faces including

The film is now available on several streaming services, giving you the perfect pick for your next cosy movie night in.

So, whether you fancy rereading the Mrs Harris series before treating yourself to the new film or you're just meeting Mrs Harris for the very first time, we've put together the ultimate guide on how to read the Mrs Harris Goes to Paris books in order.

How to read the Mrs Harris Goes to Paris books in order

Just like Mrs Harris herself, reading this book series in order is a straightforward, no-nonsense affair. The books are to be read in the order in which they were released, which is:

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris books in order

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. Waterstones

In this first book in the series, we meet Ada Harris, our eponymous heroine. Mrs Harris is a widowed cleaning lady working in London when one day, she stumbles upon a Dior dress in a client's home. It then becomes her dream to own a dress just like this.

After working and saving hard, Mrs Harris heads to, you guessed it, Paris, where she encounters some resistance from the world of French high fashion. Will her charm and down-to-earth manner be able to win them over?

Buy Mrs Harris Goes to Paris for £8.99 at Waterstones

Mrs Harris Goes to New York

Mrs Harris Goes to Parris and Mrs Harris Goes to New York. Waterstones

Another adventure, this time all the way across the Atlantic. Mrs Harris heads to New York to work for a client, but while she's there, she decides to track down the American father of the orphan fostered and neglected by her next door neighbours.

This book isn't available to buy as a standalone novel, but can be bought in a 2-in-1 edition alongside the first book Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Buy Mrs Harris Goes to Paris and Mrs Harris Goes to New York for £8.99 at Waterstones

Mrs Harris MP

Mrs Harris MP. Waterstones

Mrs Harris adventures a little closer to home in the third instalment in the series, as, encouraged by her MP employer, she decides to represent the people of Battersea in the Houses of Parliament.

However, can her salt-of-the-earth attitude and no-nonsense political views stand firm against the murky waters of local politics and the ever-present attention of the media?

Buy Mrs Harris MP for £6.99 at Waterstones

Mrs Harris Goes to Moscow

Mrs Harris Goes to Moscow. Waterstones

Time for a peek behind the Iron Curtain. Mrs Harris unexpectedly wins a trip to Moscow and decides to bring along her trusty friend Mrs Butterfield, a favourite from the earlier books.

It wouldn't be a Mrs Harris trip without some extra adventures, and this time she decides to reignite a long-lost romance between one of her employers and a Russian woman from his past. However, when in Russia, one has to be careful about passing notes...

Buy Mrs Harris Goes to Moscow for £14.99 at Waterstones

Is Mrs Harris Goes to Paris based on a true story?

While there are plenty of plucky and admirable London women out there like Mrs Harris, unfortunately her adventures are not based on a true story.

The Mrs Harris series is a work of fiction created by American author Paul Gallico. The first novel was published in 1958 and, while it may not be a true story, it captures the spirit of post-war Europe and covers universal themes including kindness, dreams and ambition.

Where can I watch Mrs Harris goes to Paris?

If you just can't get enough of Mrs Harris, then you can catch her on-screen thanks to the recent film adaptation of the first book in the Mrs Harris series.

The film is available to watch on a number of different streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Watch Mrs Harris Goes to Paris on Amazon Prime Video

Sign-up for Amazon Prime

Cast of Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

As well as a heart-warming story, the film boasts an all-star cast packed full of familiar faces. Mrs Harris is played by Lesley Manville, known for her roles in The Crown and Back to Black, while other recognisable names like Jason Isaacs (AKA Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter) and Isabelle Huppert, one of the most highly-regarded French actresses of our time, feature.

Other key characters include Violet Butterfield (played by Ellen Thomas), Andre Fauvel (played by Lucas Bravo) and Natasha (played by Alba Baptista).

