Moriarty to return in new Sherlock Holmes novel
The super sleuth's nemesis gives his name to the title of Anthony Horowitz's second novel based on the characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle
Author and TV writer Anthony Horowitz chose The London Book Fair to announce the title of his second Sherlock Holmes novel – a follow up to his 2011 novel, The House of Silk, which was authorised by the Arthur Conan Doyle estate.
The second instalment will be called... wait for it... Moriarty and will be released on 23 October.
The super sleuth's arch nemesis has already appeared on our screens this year, played by Andrew Scott who confounded fans by featuring in the closing seconds of the recent third season of BBC1's Sherlock after his apparent death at the end of the previous series.
Horowitz has been teasing details of his new book on Twitter over the last few days, telling fans the update will be set in 1891, immediately after the events of The Reichenbach Fall and (sob) that our super sleuth won't appear until the very end.
But, on the bright side, plenty more Sherlock Holmes characters are set to crop up as a "vicious murder" is investigated.
Meanwhile, any fans unable to wait for the big reveal at the London Book Fair were given the chance to have a stab at deciphering Horowitz's cryptic clues...