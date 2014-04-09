The super sleuth's arch nemesis has already appeared on our screens this year, played by Andrew Scott who confounded fans by featuring in the closing seconds of the recent third season of BBC1's Sherlock after his apparent death at the end of the previous series.

Horowitz has been teasing details of his new book on Twitter over the last few days, telling fans the update will be set in 1891, immediately after the events of The Reichenbach Fall and (sob) that our super sleuth won't appear until the very end.

But, on the bright side, plenty more Sherlock Holmes characters are set to crop up as a "vicious murder" is investigated.

Meanwhile, any fans unable to wait for the big reveal at the London Book Fair were given the chance to have a stab at deciphering Horowitz's cryptic clues...

