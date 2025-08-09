With such a vast and interconnected universe, like a literary version of the Avengers, it can be tough to know where to start. Do you dive into the Bosch series, begin with The Lincoln Lawyer, or explore one of his riveting standalone thrillers?

We’re here to break down the reading order of all Michael Connelly’s series and standalone books.

How to read the Bosch Universe books in order

The Black Echo is the first novel in Michael Connelly’s long-running Bosch series, introducing LAPD detective Harry Bosch.

When a body is found in a drainpipe off Mulholland Dam, Bosch is shocked to discover it's a fellow Vietnam "tunnel rat". As he digs into the case, Bosch uncovers a web of corruption, war trauma and a high-stakes bank heist that runs deeper than expected.

The Bosch Universe spans multiple interconnected series and characters, including The Lincoln Lawyer’s Mickey Haller and The Poet’s Jack McEvoy.

Across these books, Connelly crafts a gritty, character-driven portrait of Los Angeles crime, where justice is rarely straightforward. It’s a serious reading commitment, but the good news is that you’ll have your next year or two of reading sorted.

Bosch is ageing and semi-retired, but he still plays key roles in recent novels, usually as a mentor or secondary protagonist alongside Renée Ballard or Mickey Haller.

Here’s a list of the Bosch Universe books in order:

How to read the Lincoln Lawyer books in order

The Lincoln Lawyer introduces Mickey Haller, a slick Los Angeles defence attorney who works out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car.

When he lands the high-profile case of a wealthy Beverly Hills playboy accused of assault, Mickey thinks it’ll be easy money... until the evidence starts to hit too close to home.

What follows is a fast-paced legal thriller that forces Mickey to question his instincts, his morals and his entire career.

The Lincoln Lawyer books follow Haller as he navigates the murky world of criminal defence, often walking a fine line between right and wrong. With guest appearances from Harry Bosch (his half-brother), the series adds a legal twist to the gritty crime world of the wider Bosch Universe.

The series continues to evolve and remains very much active, especially with the success of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer adaptation, which is filming its fourth season.

Here’s a list of the Lincoln Lawyer books in order:

How to read the Renée Ballard books in order

It’s time for a strong female protagonist, wouldn’t you agree? The Late Show introduces Renée Ballard, an LAPD detective relegated to the night shift after filing a sexual harassment complaint against her superior.

Working the "late show" means she hands off most cases by morning – until two cases hit too close and she decides to secretly pursue them on her own. Determined, resourceful and fiercely independent, Ballard becomes a force in a department that often tries to silence her.

The Renée Ballard series explores one woman’s relentless fight for justice within a broken system, often clashing with department politics and protocol. As the series progresses, Ballard crosses paths with Harry Bosch, bridging generations in Connelly’s ever-evolving Bosch Universe.

Here’s a list of the Renée Ballard books in order:

How to read the Catalina Series books in order

Nightshade kicks off a new chapter in the Bosch Universe, introducing LAPD Detective Renée Ballard as the head of the newly formed Open-Unsolved Unit.

With Harry Bosch consulting unofficially, Ballard reopens a series of cold cases, including one involving a serial killer who may still be active. Balancing mounting pressure from the department and her own doubts, Ballard must prove she can lead while staying true to her instincts.

The Catalina series is an ongoing spin-off that continues Renée Ballard’s story in her new role, combining fresh investigations with legacy characters, such as Bosch.

The next instalment, Twelve Sins, is due in November 2025, and promises another high-stakes case from deep within Los Angeles’s darkest corners. Renée is widely seen as the future of the Bosch Universe, and we're definitely on board with that!

Here’s a list of the Catalina Series books in order:

Nightshade (2025)

Twelve Sins (November, 2025)

How to read the Jack McEvoy books in order

The Poet follows Jack McEvoy, a crime reporter who becomes personally involved in a chilling FBI investigation after his twin brother – an apparent suicide – may actually be the victim of a serial killer.

As Jack digs deeper, he uncovers a trail of dead cops and cryptic clues pointing to a ruthless predator hiding in plain sight. Part thriller, part investigative procedural, The Poet is one of Connelly’s most haunting and twist-filled novels.

The Jack McEvoy books dive into the world of crime journalism, where the pursuit of truth often comes at a steep personal cost. Though the series is shorter, McEvoy reappears across Connelly’s universe, and his stories remain some of the most psychologically tense in the Bosch canon.

The last book, Fair Warning (2020), wrapped up Jack’s latest arc. Connelly hasn’t confirmed more McEvoy books, so this series may be done or on pause.

Here’s a list of the Jack McEvoy books in order:

How to read the Terry McCaleb books in order

Blood Work introduces retired FBI profiler Terry McCaleb, recovering from a heart transplant on his boat in Los Angeles when a stranger asks him to investigate her sister’s murder.

The case takes a personal turn when McCaleb learns his new heart once belonged to the victim, and solving the murder becomes more than just a favour; it’s a life debt. What follows is a meticulous, emotional thriller that blends medical mystery with psychological suspense.

The Terry McCaleb books explore redemption and the cost of justice through the eyes of a man pulled back into the world he left behind. Though McCaleb only headlines two novels, his character leaves a lasting imprint on the Bosch Universe, especially in his connections with Harry Bosch.

By the end of the second book, McCaleb’s storyline is complete, and his character arc concludes in the Bosch Universe.

Here’s a list of the Terry McCaleb books in order:

How to read Michael Connelly’s standalone books in order

Michael Connelly has also released two standalone novels. Since there is no set order for these, we recommend reading them in the order of publication.

There's no indication Connelly plans to revisit these characters, but they’re a great way to fill the time until your favourite series continues.

