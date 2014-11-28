Mary Berry honoured with outstanding achievement prize at National Book Awards
Little Britain actor David Walliams also scooped the children's book award for the third year running
The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry won the outstanding achievement prize at this year’s Specsavers National Book Awards for her incredible 60-year career and 80 cookbooks which have collectively sold over five million copies across the world.
Little Britain actor David Walliams also enjoyed a successful night, winning children's book of the year for the third year running with Awful Auntie, and beating Stephen Fry and Clare Balding to pick up the audiobook of the year for his self-narrated audio version.
Mary Berry may have been recognised for her remarkable career, but she, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Tom Kerridge lost out on the accolade for best food and drink book which went to Yotam Ottolenghi's Plenty More.
Other prizewinners this year were Labour MP Alan Johnson who won autobiography of the year with Please, Mister Postman and writer David Nicholls who scooped UK author of the year for new love story Us.
The National Book Awards celebrates the best of British writing and publishing. Previous winners of the lifetime achievement award have included Martin Amis, Terry Prachett, Jackie Collins and Ian Rankin.