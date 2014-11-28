Mary Berry may have been recognised for her remarkable career, but she, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Tom Kerridge lost out on the accolade for best food and drink book which went to Yotam Ottolenghi's Plenty More.

Other prizewinners this year were Labour MP Alan Johnson who won autobiography of the year with Please, Mister Postman and writer David Nicholls who scooped UK author of the year for new love story Us.

Advertisement

The National Book Awards celebrates the best of British writing and publishing. Previous winners of the lifetime achievement award have included Martin Amis, Terry Prachett, Jackie Collins and Ian Rankin.