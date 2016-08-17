There’s been no official confirmation just yet but listings on Amazon in both the US and UK suggest that new releases from Rowling are imminent.

The Pottermore Presents series – as the books are named in their Amazon UK listing – features three new mini tomes, comprised of material already published on the wizarding world’s hub, along with some new content.

Short Stories from Hogwarts of Power, Politics and Pesky Poltergeists promises a “glimpse into the darker side of the wizarding world, revealing the ruthless roots of Professor Umbridge, the lowdown on the Ministers for Magic and the history of the wizarding prison Azkaban”. It’ll also take a much closer look at Horace Slughorn’s early Hogwarts career and his relationship with Tom Marvolo Riddle.

Two of the series “most most courageous and iconic characters: Minerva McGonagall and Remus Lupin” are profiled in Short Stories from Hogwarts or Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies, an ebook which also “gives us a peek behind the closed curtains of Sybill Trelawney’s life” and promises an encounter with “the reckless, magical-beast-loving Silvanus Kettleburn along the way.”

And finally, Hogwarts: An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide will bring us all back to the magical school where we’ll “venture into the Hogwarts grounds, become better acquainted with its more permanent residents, learn more about lessons and discover secrets of the castle… all at the turn of a page.”

All three eBooks are priced at £1.99 and should be available to download via Pottermore and other online booksellers from 6th September.