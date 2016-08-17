JK Rowling is releasing THREE new Harry Potter ebooks in September
The Pottermore Presents series focuses on Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy, and is already available to pre-order online
UPDATE: Pottermore has confirmed that the three new eBooks featuring writing and J.K. Rowling’s first-person reflections about the wizarding world will be released on September 6th.
If a Cursed Child script and a Fantastic Beasts screenplay aren’t enough to whet your Potter appetite brace yourselves, because it looks as though JK Rowing is releasing not one, not two, but THREE new Harry Potter eBooks this autumn.
There’s been no official confirmation just yet but listings on Amazon in both the US and UK suggest that new releases from Rowling are imminent.
The Pottermore Presents series – as the books are named in their Amazon UK listing – features three new mini tomes, comprised of material already published on the wizarding world’s hub, along with some new content.
Short Stories from Hogwarts of Power, Politics and Pesky Poltergeists promises a “glimpse into the darker side of the wizarding world, revealing the ruthless roots of Professor Umbridge, the lowdown on the Ministers for Magic and the history of the wizarding prison Azkaban”. It’ll also take a much closer look at Horace Slughorn’s early Hogwarts career and his relationship with Tom Marvolo Riddle.
Two of the series “most most courageous and iconic characters: Minerva McGonagall and Remus Lupin” are profiled in Short Stories from Hogwarts or Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies, an ebook which also “gives us a peek behind the closed curtains of Sybill Trelawney’s life” and promises an encounter with “the reckless, magical-beast-loving Silvanus Kettleburn along the way.”
And finally, Hogwarts: An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide will bring us all back to the magical school where we’ll “venture into the Hogwarts grounds, become better acquainted with its more permanent residents, learn more about lessons and discover secrets of the castle… all at the turn of a page.”
All three eBooks are priced at £1.99 and should be available to download via Pottermore and other online booksellers from 6th September.