Rowling explained that she'd done something special to celebrate finishing the novel – but didn't recommend following in her footsteps because, well, it was a wee bit bold.

Yup, the author decided to scrawl on a bust in her room at The Balmoral, the Edinburgh Hotel she retreated to in order to finish Deathly Hallows.

"JK Rowling finished writing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in this room (652) on 11th Jan 2007," the message reads.

You can attempt to find it yourself if you've got a few hundred quid to spare. Fans have previously paid up to £1,000 to stay in the hotel's JK Rowling suite, which features her writing desk and a bust of the Greek god Hermes – now with added Rowling signature.