The world of Gossip Girl is about to expand with a brand new novel from original author Cecily von Ziegesar to reveal what became of one of the franchise's standout characters.

Ad

Simply titled Blair, the book will follow fan favourite Blair Waldorf, now in her 40s, as she returns to New York City and resumes navigating the Upper East Side's wealthy socialite circles.

Further details about the plot are being kept under wraps, but speculation is already brewing that this new book could pave the way for a(nother) revival of the once-dominant TV property.

Blair is scheduled for release in summer 2027, with Grand Central Publishing to handle the release in the US, and Orion Fiction to publish in other international territories, including the UK (via Deadline).

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Based on Von Ziegesar's young adult novels, Gossip Girl had a hugely popular run on television between 2007 and 2012, helping to launch the careers of stars including Blake Lively (It Ends With Us), Penn Badgley (You) and Chace Crawford (The Boys).

However, an HBO Max follow-up featuring an all-new cast couldn't recapture the magic, receiving mixed reviews from critics and ultimately getting axed after only two seasons.

Could the upcoming Blair novel offer a fresh chance for Gossip Girl to thrive on-screen? Potentially, although it's unclear whether actor Leighton Meester has any interest in returning to the role that she originated.

The actor recently addressed her Gossip Girl past at last year's SAG Awards, where she appeared alongside the show's narrator Kristen Bell for a skit targeted at some of the famous faces in the crowd.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

However, when the HBO Max revival was launching, Meester appeared unsure about the prospect of reprising her role, telling Fox 5 New York that she didn't feel she would "fit in" to the new iteration.

Meester recently appeared alongside Bell and her own real-life husband Adam Brody in Netflix's Nobody Wants This, in addition to roles in Apple's period drama The Buccaneers and HBO comedy I Love LA.

Alloy Entertainment still holds the TV and film rights to Gossip Girl, with the company being known for its long-running book-to-screen projects, including The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars.

Gossip Girl is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad