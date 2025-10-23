*Warning: Nobody Wants This spoilers ahead.*

Netflix romcom Nobody Wants This delivered another jam-packed season, opening with Joanne and Noah deep in the honeymoon stage after deciding to commit to their relationship, no matter what it took.

While Noah assumed they had ‘tabled’ the question of Joanne converting to Judaism for now, Joanne thought it had been taken off the table completely – leading to a very awkward, public discussion at a dinner party.

That tension continued to bubble throughout the episodes, culminating in a finale where a decision was made… before emotions got the better of them and everything shifted again.

Will we get another front-row seat to all the drama? More episodes are certainly on creator Erin Foster's mind.

Speaking to People, she floated the idea of appearing in a third season alongside her sister and executive producer Sara Foster.

"I always thought it'd be fun to do that, but I never created a character that felt like the perfect fit," she said.

Sara suggested: "Maybe season 3, Morgan and Joanne go on sabbatical and then it's us." Erin replied: "Oh, we just replace them."

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Nobody Wants This season 3.

Is Nobody Wants This returning for season 3?

Netflix hasn't announced if Nobody Wants This is getting a third season – but given the popularity of the show, and where we left the characters at the end of season 2 (more on that later), we'd be shocked if it isn't renewed.

Watch this space for updates.

When could a potential Nobody Wants This season 3 air?

Nobody Wants This.

Seasons 1 and 2 aired in the autumn of 2024 and 2025, respectively, so a late 2026 release would be the logical prediction.

Who could return for a potential Nobody Wants This season 3?

Alongside Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah, we'd expect the following to return:

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Stephanie Faracy as Lynne

Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Sherry Cola as Ashley

Plus, we'd also expect to see some brand new guest stars.

Season 2 welcomed Leighton Meester, Seth Rogen and Arian Moayed, among others.

What could happen in a potential Nobody Wants This season 3?

Timothy Simons as Sasha and Justine Lupe as Morgan. Netflix

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This delivered all the drama we expected.

This time, Noah ended things with Joanne because she still wasn't ready to convert, and he didn't want to pressure her – fearing she might wake up 20 years later resenting him. But just when it seemed like it was truly over, Joanne had an epiphany after a conversation with Esther: maybe she was ready after embracing the Jewish traditions she’d been introduced to – and realising how much she connected with them.

Joanne then raced to find Noah, just as he raced to tell her that none of the external noise mattered – she was his soulmate. Cue another swoon-worthy kiss.

The series, inspired by creator Erin Foster's real-life experience of meeting and eventually marrying a Jewish man after converting herself, seems to be pointing toward a happy ending for these two.

Elsewhere, Morgan nearly married her former therapist, Dr Andy, after chasing the kind of love her sister had found. Thankfully, she decided against it and is single once again.

Her flirtatious dynamic with Sasha mellowed in season 2, evolving into a more conventional friendship. But with his marriage now on the rocks, could this open a very risky door for them?

Sasha and Esther spent much of the season trying to reconnect and even discussed trying for another baby. Yet by the finale, Esther concluded their marriage wasn’t working and decided she needed a break.

Our money's on her going travelling with her best friend Rebecca – Noah's ex. But will the break bring them back together, or is divorce on the cards?

When could a potential Nobody Wants This season 3 trailer be released?

If the show is greenlit, we'd expect the official trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

But teaser footage and first-look images could arrive before then.

