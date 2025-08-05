Without further ado, get to know books like Atmosphere below...

What to read after Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

1. The List by Yomi Adegoke

Ola Olajide is a high-profile journalist for Womxxxn magazine with a wedding on the horizon – life couldn’t be better. That is, until, they see The List. It’s packed with anonymous allegations about abusive men – and her husband-to-be is on it. What’s the truth behind The List? And will they be able to move past this devastating piece of journalism?

2. Once More from the Top by Emily Layden

Country pop star Dylan Read has been working hard for 15 years to craft the perfect good-girl image. But she’s always been haunted by the loss of her best friend, Kelsey, who disappeared a year before Dylan rose to fame.

When Dylan’s body is found at the bottom of a lake, Dylan has to confront the past and face their ill-fated friendship – and secrets that stayed hidden for decades.

3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Orbital, which was the winner of the Booker Prize 2024, follows one day in the life of six women and men on a space station mission. The astronauts, who all have majorly different backgrounds and life experiences, travel over 17,000 miles an hour as the Earth glows below. The short novel offers a snapshot into life for an astronaut in an intimate way.

4. Shoot the Moon by Isa Arsén

Annie Fisk has always loved space and managed to bag a job at NASA to find her purpose in life. She can’t afford time for any distractions, but that’s what one of the engineers is proving to be. With her ambitions clear and exciting, will she stray from them for love?

5. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Jane, Madeline and Celeste appear to have it all, but their lives all change as a lie spirals out of control – with deadly consequences.

6. Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune

Fern Brookbanks spent a lot of her adult life thinking about Will Baxter – a man she had 24 perfect hours with back in her early 20s. While it was a case of right people, wrong time, Fern has never been able to forget him – especially after he didn’t turn up to their planned meet-up one year on.

Nine years later, Will shows up in Fern’s life once more, with the promise he can help her current situation. Will she get the help she needs? And can she really trust Will?

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Sam and Sadie spot each other at a crowded train station and are immediately thrown into childhood where they used to play games together. Their spark is reignited and sets off a creative collaboration that will turn them into superstars – but will also start a tale of rivalry, fame, art and betrayal.

8. The Unwedding by Ally Condie

Ellery Wainwright was excited to spend her anniversary with her husband in California, but she’s now spending her trip alone. The Broken Point resort is gorgeous – but seriously flawed.

9. One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Emma Blair marries her high school sweetheart Jesse and their first year of marriage is bliss, packed to the brim with adventure. On their first wedding anniversary, Jesse goes missing over the Pacific during a helicopter trip gone-wrong; just like that, the dream is over.

With her life changed forever, Emma quits her job and moves home where she reconnects with an old friend, Sam, whom she eventually falls in love with. However, when Jesse is found, Emma now has to figure out who she is and what she wants.

HUNGRY FOR MORE? For a midweek treat, Joanna sat down with the Dr. Oetker Ristorante Quattro Formaggi pizza, containing an irresistible blend of four cheeses and thin and crispy base, which paired perfectly with Atmosphere's irresistible love story.

For all the latest RT Book Club news, interviews, Q&As with the authors, reviews of previous books and more, visit The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

Ad

You can purchase Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, our book of the month, at the Radio Times Shop.