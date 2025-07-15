Did you like the way the story evolves?

It takes you on so many twists and turns, I was blown away. The ending is really moving because the heroine, Joan, has to say in front of everyone exactly how she feels. It was upsetting but beautiful – it’s giving me goosebumps even now!

Who would you recommend to read it?

I’d recommend it to people who love a good romance, because this is a fab one. But I’d also recommend it to people who are interested in space exploration. Put those two things together and it makes a romance that you can really get your teeth into.

I love the way Taylor Jenkins Reid writes. Her dialogue is so natural – and her descriptions and characters, too – so it’s really easy to read. Now I want to read her Malibu Rising and Daisy Jones & the Six, because I think they’ll be right up my street.

What did you think of Atmosphere?

I loved it! I liked the way it jumps back and forth in time: we’re dealing with a catastrophic event, but also getting to know the characters through their earlier training, so I had so much empathy for them. I felt really involved.

You chose a Quattro Formaggi pizza to pair with this book. What makes it a good combo?

This pizza was perfect to go with the book, because it’s irresistibly cheesy – and Atmosphere is irresistible, too. The pizza was lovely and cheesy, and it was just perfect to cwtch up, get my book out and not leave the house. Gorgeous!

