The ending is teased throughout the book as the ill-fated STS-LR9 mission in December 1984 goes completely wrong, leaving the lives of those we come to know and love over the course of the story in fatal danger.

If you were left a bit confused by the ending of Atmosphere, we've broken it down for you with this handy guide.

What happens at the ending of Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid?

Readers had a taster of what to expect in the Atmosphere ending from the very beginning of the novel and then throughout when we were introduced to those on board the STS-LR9 mission which was going badly wrong due to a loss of pressure inside the cabin.

We were introduced very early to key characters: Vanessa, Hank, Lydia, Griff, and of course our main character, Joan. Plus, we also started to piece together bits of their lives, discovering Hank was married to fellow astronaut hopeful Donna (right as we also discovered he died).

The novel then switched between timelines, going between the astronauts in training and a couple of years on from that - when they were on their doomed first mission.

By the time we got to STS-LR9, Joan and Vanessa had been together for a while, forming a strong bond that wasn't without its tests. Right before the mission, Joan tried to heartbreakingly end things with Vanessa after discovering her NASA boss was on to a same-sex relationship within the cohort.

Although he didn't let on who it was, he told Joan in the hope she would "pass on the message to those involved" that it couldn't really happen in a government body - with it being the 80s, the government couldn't contain a scandal such as a same-sex couple.

However, before Vanessa headed to isolation ahead of her mission, the pair agreed to stay together and figure it out once Vanessa was home.

We hurtle towards the mission from then on as the race to save Vanessa is in full action as Joan takes to the Mission Control deck and is in charge of bringing home the team. With Hank and Griff dead, and Lydia close to death, there's only Vanessa who is stable enough to try and get the ship safe enough to fly home.

As she tries to close hatches and prepare for landing, she realises that certain hinges have been warped meaning that the doors won't hold closed. Joan desperately begs Vanessa to try with all her might, even if it takes her a little bit longer - but with Lydia fading fast, Vanessa knows she doesn't have long left before she has to descend to at least try and save Lydia.

In Mission Control, everyone knows full well if Vanessa tries to land without securing the ship properly that it won't survive the journey home. Joan pleads with Vanessa to give her the best chance of survival, but Vanessa is firm - she is going to try and land the ship and help Lydia, even if it kills them both.

Tearfully, Joan and Vanessa have to say goodbye to each other while still trying to keep their relationship a secret from each other. It's clear though that at least some of the Mission Control cohort are aware of their status and encourage Joan to be more open with Vanessa.

The pair share a devastating goodbye as Vanessa's signal cuts out while she tumbles towards the Earth. Joan is numb, wondering how she will live without the love of her life, how she'll tell Frances, and what happens now.

With all hope lost (and tears flowing on this reader's cheeks), Joan gets word that there is some noise coming from the ship. Remarkably, Vanessa is alive.

