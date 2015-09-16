So, what can the kids get up to?

Listen to the tales of the Little Princess

Fans of the award-winning Little Princess TV show and bestselling international picture books are invited to join the author and illustrator, Tony Ross, for an exclusive storytelling session at 11am on Saturday September 26th. He’ll be talking all things Little Princess, as well as reading, live drawing and even screening an episode.

And learn to draw her too...

Also on Saturday, Little Princess creator and Horrid Henry illustrator Tony Ross shows you the tricks of the trade in this exclusive drawing masterclass at 1pm. He’ll demonstrate the basics in a one-stop shop for all keen illustrators and budding artists. (Suitable for adults and children aged 7+.)

Make your own Morph

We’ve teamed up with Aardman, the creators of Shaun the Sheep, Wallace & Gromit and Morph, to offer a ewe-nique workshop where you can learn how to make, and even take home, your own Morph clay model! (Suitable for children aged 5+.)

Get to grips with the Gruffalo and other great tales

Join Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler for an amazing hour of storytelling, sing-alongs and live drawing. Go on a journey with Stick Man, learn how to be a dragon with Zog and venture into the deep, dark woods with the Gruffalo. You will also be treated to some exclusive advance material from the new animated film of Stick Man, due to air on BBC1 this Christmas.

Go wild with David Walliams

Author, actor and comedian David Walliams embarks on an hour of hilarity, mischief and mayhem to celebrate his hugely popular children’s books. Please note: there will be a book signing after the event, and a photo opportunity will be available with David at the signing table, so please feel free to bring cameras! Due to limited time David will only be able to sign one book per person, per ticket holder.

Be a bit Bold with Julian Clary

Comedian, entertainer and writer Julian Clary and award-winning illustrator David Roberts introduce you to their fabulous new children’s book, The Bolds, with wildly hilarious readings in Julian’s unique style, live-drawing from David and lots of laughter for the whole family.

Say Happy Birthday to Thomas The Tank Engine

Put your party hats on as we celebrate the birthday of our favourite little blue locomotive, Thomas the Tank Engine! Join brilliant storyteller Liz Fost as she takes you on a fun adventure into the world of Thomas & Friends.

And get Festival-ready for FREE

As if meeting the stars of CBeebies' Furchester Hotel at the BBC Experience Dome wasn't enough, now you can drop into the CBeebies Art magazine tent where kids (and adults) can work with the magazine team to make a hairy headdress to wear or colour and cut out a swirly snake to take away with them.