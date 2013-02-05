Wild Thing singer Reg Presley dies aged 71
Lead singer of 1960s band The Troggs has died after a battle with lung cancer
The Troggs' frontman Reg Presley has died aged 71 after a battle with lung cancer.
Presley was a founding member of the 60s rock band most famous for hits Wild Thing and Love Is All Around, With A Girl Like You and I Can't Control Myself.
Presley's swaggering vocals on Wild Thing went on to influence musical greats like Jimi Hendrix, while Wet Wet Wet's 90s cover of Love Is All Around stayed at number one for fifteen weeks in the UK charts.
Presley had announced his retirement from music a year ago after being diagnosed with cancer. In a statement on his band's website in January 2012, Presley said: "As you all know I was taken ill whilst doing a gig in Germany in December. During my stay in hospital tests showed that in fact I have lung cancer. I am receiving chemotherapy treatment and at the moment not feeling too bad. However I've had to call time on The Troggs and retire. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for the cards and calls and for your love, loyalty and support over the years."
Hampshire-born Presley had recently suffered a number of strokes and died at his home in Andover surrounded by his family.