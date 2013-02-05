Presley's swaggering vocals on Wild Thing went on to influence musical greats like Jimi Hendrix, while Wet Wet Wet's 90s cover of Love Is All Around stayed at number one for fifteen weeks in the UK charts.

Presley had announced his retirement from music a year ago after being diagnosed with cancer. In a statement on his band's website in January 2012, Presley said: "As you all know I was taken ill whilst doing a gig in Germany in December. During my stay in hospital tests showed that in fact I have lung cancer. I am receiving chemotherapy treatment and at the moment not feeling too bad. However I've had to call time on The Troggs and retire. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for the cards and calls and for your love, loyalty and support over the years."

Advertisement

Hampshire-born Presley had recently suffered a number of strokes and died at his home in Andover surrounded by his family.