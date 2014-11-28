A Christmas Number One is the present many an artist will be asking Santa for this Yuletide. This year's X Factor winner will no doubt be in the mix, along with Bob Geldof's Band Aid 30 charity single Do They Know It's Christmas, Tom Odell's cover of Real Love from this year's John Lewis advert and more.

Advertisement

But while the artists wait for Sunday 21st of December to roll around with that all important chart result, we're looking back at Christmas number ones gone by to find your favourite.