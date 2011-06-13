Fans of Nicky, Kian, Mark and Shane will also be able to see them in action on TV via the red button, or at one of the BBC Big Screens situated around the UK, where Proms in the Park will be screened live. Similar events are also set for Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Proms in the Park takes place on the same evening as the Last Night of the Proms and culminates in a live video link to the Royal Albert Hall.

The BBC Proms is the world's largest classical music festival and 2011’s season will be its 117th.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Westlife, who are managed by Louis Walsh, have released 11 albums and gained 14 number one singles, with record sales amounting to more than 44 million globally.